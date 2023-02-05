The business incubator program at the Strate Center at Autry Technology Center goes to great lengths to help local entrepreneurs grow their businesses. From commercial space to access to a number of resources, businesses at the Strate Center are helped whether they are in the earliest of stages or were established before being in residency in the business incubator program.
Tambi Brown, manager of the Strate Center at Autry Tech, said business owners are able to go through the program and develop their entrepreneurship skills. Through an application process, business owners present a business plan, resumé and current financials to a selection committee. The needs of each business vary, and those needs are met by the Strate Center staff.
“We will help them work through those things. We actually have a team that assists,” Brown said. “We help people with startup training, we help people with just general small business assistance and we help people with agribusiness assistance. And we also do government bid assistance, and with all of these avenues, they’re coming into our building and learning about things that we do.”
They will go through the person’s situation to determine what type of assistance is needed. If they are working out of their home and need a space, or if they need help with a business plan, they will make efforts to help with any specific need that may arise.
“There could be individuals that come here that have had a business before,” Brown said. “Maybe it was in a different state potentially, and they come here and they realize they need business space but they aren’t really ready for it yet if they want to develop their business first.”
Brown said there are three phases to the application process. After first applying, Autry’s business specialist will look over the application to see if the business is a good fit for the incubator or if the business can be aided outside of being housed at the Strate Center. The second phase has the prospective business owner go before the incubator committee, which will then determine if the business is a good fit and if an appropriate space is available. The third phase of the process will see the business owner go through a question and answer session with a committee that includes business leaders from the Enid community.
“We like for them to be early stage businesses so that we can assist them as they grow,” Brown said. “And so we can maybe assist them or prevent them from making some of the mistakes that they might make.”
Businesses are in the program for an average of three years, although that is not set in stone as some businesses grow to the point of being able to move into another space in less than three years. Brown said she can relay some of her own experience as a business owner to those entrepreneurs in the business incubator program.
“I owned a business for about 17 years. My husband and I started it,” Brown said. “You can go to college and get a bachelor’s degree and an MBA, because I have both of those things, but I didn’t learn anything like I learned owning a business for 17 years. So it’s just neat to watch them all collaborate and use their experiences to better each other.
Much of the space at the Strate Center has been revamped. The co-working space has been expanded with additional desks and is a 1,600-square-foot area with multiple personal desk stations. Brown said before the additions, some business owners had to be turned away due to a lack of space. There are also workshops available through Autry that have become available to business owners.
“What we’ve done is try to provide our business incubator clients, just recently, workshops, and the co-working clients can come to those workshops, as well,” Brown said. “We’re also opening up the opportunity to potentially teach those workshops, as well, which would be them sharing their knowledge.”
With a goal of helping businesses with anything that might come along, the Strate Center has helped 150 different businesses with various aid since July 2022. The staff of the Strate Center includes Brown as manager; Meredith Westfahl as small business specialist; Ashley Ewbank as bid assistance coordinator; Kurt Mendel as agribusiness specialist and Kristin Brown as a support staff member. There are currently four companies housed in the business incubator program, with owners that range from longtime business owners to recent entrepreneurs.
BiteBox
Kalea Stafford is an Enid resident who worked at the Enid Chamber of Commerce for many years, loving the job but finding herself wishing she could set her own schedule. She said she is strong in her faith, and after praying about her situation, she said she saw something that “just fell into my Instagram feed” from somebody in Oklahoma City who owned a business preparing food boxes.
“I have a son, he’s in seventh grade now and active in sports. I wanted to be able to go to all of his sporting events without having to say, ‘Can I leave early?’ I just wanted to be able to set my own schedule,” Stafford said. “I pretty much just prayed about it. Then I thought, ‘Well, I’ve always liked to do charcuterie when I go to parties or have things at my own house with my own friends.’ So I thought I would give it a shot.”
She said what she sells through BiteBox are similar to a meat and cheese tray but in a box. It includes a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits and crackers and some kind of sweets, whether cookies or chocolate, as well as dips and spreads.
“It’s portable, it’s easy to pick up, the box has a lid, I tie it up and put utensils on it,” Stafford said. “And people just come pick them up.”
Stafford started BiteBox in mid-2020 during the pandemic, and said she thought it worked to her advantage because people weren’t going many places at the time. She first started working from home, but soon realized that wasn’t feasible, and was familiar with the Strate Center from her time with the Chamber.
“I found out you can’t do that since it’s the meats and cheeses. I just didn’t know, I just started it, had no idea what I was doing and ran with it,” she said.
She brought her idea to Meredith Westfahl at Autry and was told they had kitchen space available. Stafford moved BiteBox into the incubator in September 2020 after starting the company in July 2020.
She said she started doing it just on the weekends and it has taken off while also allowing her to have the flexibility in her schedule that she wanted.
“It’s just more than I realized that I was taking on, but I wouldn’t say it’s been anything negative, it’s just been a learning experience,” Stafford said. “But I absolutely love it. I love doing this and I’m very happy.”
Stafford said her and her husband are currently building a home, and on some of their land they will include a small building that includes a commercial kitchen so Stafford can continue BiteBox once she has left the business incubator. She said she will continue to use the co-working space at the Strate Center. She said BiteBox may not have been as successful without the help from the Autry staff.
“I truthfully don’t think I would have. I wouldn’t have done it right without them, that’s for sure,” Stafford said.
Anybody interested in placing an order from BiteBox can do so by emailing biteboxenid@gmail.com or visiting BiteBoxEnid on Facebook.
Jaren’s Jerky
Lester Browne and his son Jaren created Jaren’s Jerky in 2021, after a family member with a penchant for good beef jerky passed his recipe on to Jaren. Their company was created as a way to pay for Jaren to go to college, who is a 2020 graduate of Chisholm High School and Autry Tech.
Lester Browne said the Strate Center has been instrumental in getting Jaren’s Jerky to the next level, which he said they weren’t able to get into at first due to a lack of space.
“It’s been extremely important. We started out in a location that wasn’t quite as user friendly,” Browne said. “And we really struggled trying to get into the incubator probably three years ago, and it was a full program. So when we had the opportunity, Meredith Westfahl called us and said she would love for us to try to get in. Tambi was the new manager at the time coming in, and they wanted us to wait until she got her feet wet and ready to go with the system.”
The Brownes have a goal to bring their jerky to wholesale, and in order to get closer to that goal, a larger piece of equipment was needed. But the door to their kitchen space was too small for the equipment, so the staff at Autry gave the OK to install a larger door that could accommodate the equipment. Lester Browne said they are looking at getting to wholesale in March, about five months earlier than they expected.
“It’s made a huge difference on where the business has progressed so far. Two things, one being the planning and preparation to get into the Strate Center, really helped us with our business plan, our model for success and how we could expand. So it kind of gave us a little background that we had to think about. The second thing that’s helped us out quite a bit is obviously the facility, which is very nice, state-of-the-art, and the people we have access to and the contacts that they have.
“Before, we were going to be kind of a small business, straight to the consumer. And by being able to move into the Strate Center, it’s given us the opportunity to think further ahead into the future as far as wholesale. It’s really kind of helped us skip a level.”
More information can be found by visiting jarens jerky.com or Jaren’s Jerky on Facebook.
North American Aerospace Holdings
Mark Seaver, owner of North American Aerospace Holdings currently housed at the Strate Center, has been involved with the aerospace industry for many years and has had his company in the business incubator program since February 2020.
He said he spent 37 years in the aerospace industry, including 22 years at Boeing. He said he left Boeing in 2007 and got out of aviation for a couple of years, but all he did in that time was talk aviation so he got back into the industry.
He said he began running Vantage Plane Plastics, well-known for interior and exterior after-market plastic for general aviation fleets, in Alva in 2010 and held that position until 2019. He said he had his own company on the side for about eight years working on experimental airplanes.
With many decades in the aerospace industry, Seaver has been able to do business with people he has known in the industry for a long time.
“We build parts predominantly for the general aviation airplanes,” Seaver said. “So interior and exterior plastic parts and composites. And then we have a reverse engineering capability, where we can laser scan any part of an airplane and build a 3D model of that and then reverse engineer it so we can build parts. For instance, we’ve currently got a line of kit planes out of Mexico, Mo., called Zeniths. We’ve developed aerodynamic fairings for three out of their five airplanes so far.”
He said he started North American Aerospace Holdings about the time COVID hit, and the Strate Center has allowed him to turn a hobby into a business, although Seaver still refers to it as a hobby. He said the Strate Center provides numerous resources that he has been able to utilize.
“It gives you the square footage at a decent rate that you can afford to stand a company up,” Seaver said.
He said he has seen his company grow by leaps and bounds in the past few years, and that he hopes to be able to move his company to another location once his three year contract is up.
“I think in the first year, we had 167% growth,” Seaver said. “We don’t know about this year yet because we haven’t finalized it yet, but I think it will be another probably 100% growth. You’re only supposed to be able to be in there three years, and I think that’s up in July. I’m looking to move to the airport, hopefully.”
Chisholm Trail Milling
Chisholm Trail Milling is a company owned by Brady Sidwell, who owns various companies in the area, and Graison Gill, an award-winning baker. Sidwell said the partnership combines both ends of the supply chain into one business.
“We came together to invest in the processing. It’s kind of a deal where he had a bakery and needed quality flour, and we have the grain and are involved in the whole supply chain, so it was really a nice way to bring the front end and the back end of the supply chain together and produce the product.
“This was a way to utilize local grain that we have available in source at Enterprise Grain Co., one of our businesses, and actually mill it into a retail product that we could supply to bakeries, restaurants and individual consumers. So essentially it’s a stone-ground mill. So we take local wheat and rye, primarily that’s what we do right now, and we mill it into a whole grain, fresh flour product.”
Most of Sidwell’s businesses supply products to the agriculture supply chain, and Chisholm Trail Milling has been in the business incubator program since August 2021. Sidwell said a partnership with the Oklahoma Wheat Grower’s Association helped them secure a USDA grant to buy some new equipment. There are three mills in operation now, and Chisholm Trail Milling produces a retail size bag of about 2 pounds of flour that is available at Jumbo Foods and Enid Brewing Co. They ship to 10 states and sell to local bakeries and grocery stores.
Sidwell said the business incubator program has been important to the mill’s success so far. He said there is training offered that employees can take part in to help get them up to speed, as well as having the room to accommodate their facility needs. Sidwell said he plans to move Chisholm Trail Milling to the former MidAmerica facility, which he purchased last year.
“It’s an exciting time. I think when people are at Autry they don’t want to leave,” Sidwell said. “But the point of the program is not to stay there, it’s to get our things together to move into another location.”
Corbin Johns, who processes the grain into flour, said Chisholm Trail Milling tries to stay as local as possible.
“We try to stay in Garfield County, so it’s hyper local and as close to home as you can get. But we’re not scared to go into Northwest Oklahoma where there’s a lot of the growers for some of the wheats that we like. After that we stone mill it, there’s no additional processing to it besides one sifting step, where it’s then bagged and shipped out wholesale and retail to both local businesses such as Jumbo Foods and the Enid Brewing Co., and out of state.”
