May 20-26
MUSIC [Friday]
Hairball, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Band plays hits from the greatest rock and roll bands, like Van Halen, KISS, Queen and more. Tickets start at $24. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com, call 855-TIX-ENID, or visit the box office.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Individuals representing people from Enid's past will be in the village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
May 27-June 2
EVENT [Saturday]
Red Dirt Retro Run of Honor 5K, 8 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. Entry by donation. Followed by ABATE Motorcycle Ride to the Wall 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call (580) 233-3643.
EVENT [Monday]
Woodring Wall of Honor and City of Enid Memorial Day Services, 10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. Keynote speaker this year is Chuck DeBellevue, USAF. For more information, call (580) 233-3643.
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
June 3-9
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday: Downtown DogFest, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Free doggie goodie bags will be given to the first 150 dogs, plus stores will be open downtown with music and special events. For more information, find First Friday Enid on Facebook.
MUSIC [Friday]
Gaslight Theatre Disney Cabaret, 6:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Free event with drama camp kids. For more information, call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
4th Annual Red Dirt Honor the Fallen Run, registration at 8:30 a.m., kick stands up at 10 a.m., Woodring Wall of Honor, 1026 S. 66th. Last stop at Elks Lodge, with 50/50 auction and live music. Proceeds go to Wounded Veterans of Oklahoma. For more information, call Shane Vegoren at (405) 635-4256 or Clint McCart at (918) 399-0417.
EVENT [Saturday]
The Cottage Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Champlin Park. Homemade goods, herbs, plants and produce will be available for purchase. Vendor spaces are $30. For more information, call (580) 402-6732.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Individuals representing people from Enid's past will be in the village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
