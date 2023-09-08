Ruby Riemann, of Breckenridge, won the grand prize for quilts at Garfield County Fair Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. She has quilted for 40 years and is retired from Vance Air Force Base. The name of her quilt is "Farm, Sweet Farm." Dewayne Colwell, of Enid, presented her a wooden plaque he made for the competition. The fair continues through Saturday at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.