Woman Quilts a farm for fair

Ruby Riemann, of Breckenridge, won the grand prize for quilts at Garfield County Fair Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. She has quilted for 40 years and is retired from Vance Air Force Base. The name of her quilt is "Farm, Sweet Farm." Dewayne Colwell, of Enid, presented her a wooden plaque he made for the competition. The fair continues through Saturday at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.

 Suzie Byrd | Enid News & Eagle

Sept. 8-14

EVENT [Sept. 7-9]

Garfield County Free Fair, open throughout the week at Chisholm Trail Expo Center. For full schedule, check out the fair guide, available online at www.chisholmtrailexpo.com.

EVENT [Friday]

Glow on Main Street Awards & Fundraising Gala, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom. Blasier.Pro DJ, photobooth, cash bar, buffet dinner, silent auction and glow-themed games. Tickets are $65 per person. For more information, check out Main Street Enid's Facebook page.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Rich Rodriquez, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For member and qualified guest. For more info, call (580) 237-7779.

EVENT [Thursday]

United Way Campaign Kickoff, 6 p.m., David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Inflatables, axe throwing, dunk tank, cornhole competition, free hot dogs, games and music. For more information, call (580) 237-0821.

Sept. 15-21

MUSIC [Friday]

Ian Munsick, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Live outdoor concert with special guest Jake Worthington. Tickets are $38. Be sure to bring your lawn chair. For more information or to buy tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com.

EVENT [Saturday]

Cherokee Strip Celebration, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., downtown Enid. Parade at 10:30 a.m. featuring the Slash-O longhorns. There will be a variety of vendors and other booths around the courthouse lawn. For more information, find Enid Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

EVENT [Saturday]

Great Land Run, 6:30 a.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Half marathon starts at 6:30, with 5K and 10K starting at 7:30. Pre-registration is $35 for 5K, $40 for 10K and $65 for half marathon. Children under 10 are $25 for 5K. Registration goes up $5 after Sept. 13. For more information, go to greatlandrun.com.

MUSIC [Saturday-Sunday]

Flipside - The Patti Page Story, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Joan Allen Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $50 for adults, $45 for educators and military, and $25 for students. For tickets, go to enidsymphony.org.

Sept. 22-28

EVENT [Friday-Saturday]

Camping in the Park, 5 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, Meadowlake Park. There will be activities, s'mores and a movie on Friday night, and a light breakfast on Saturday morning. Event free to attend, but participants must pre-register. For more information, go to  https://www.facebook.com/EnidParksandRec.

EVENT [Friday]

Comedy Show: Jon Carden, also featuring Trever Carreon and Andrew Rose, 7 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $10 per person. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org.

EVENT [Saturday]

Enid Elks Lodge 3rd Annual Ron Run & Swap Meet, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 700 W. Oxford. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. More than 20 award categories to enter. Cost to register is $20. For more information, call (580) 233-2104.

EVENT [Saturday]

4Rkids Walk & Carnival, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 710 Overland Trail. Carnival games and rides, mini golf, petting zoo, pony rides, concessions and much more. Wristbands are $5 for kids and $10 for adults. For more information, call (580) 237-7890.

