Oct. 14-20

THEATER [Friday-Sunday]

'Misery,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Free Concert featuring Blood, Sweat & Tears, 7 p.m., Briggs Auditorium at NOC Enid, 2450 E. Maine. Priority seating to National Law Litigation Group employees and guests, all other seats first come, first served. For more information, call (580) 242-6300.

EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]

Sooner State Kennel Club Dog Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Contests in conformation, obedience, rally and agility. Also includes French Bulldog Specialty and FastCat competition. For more information, go to http://members.fullnet.net/dlboyer/index.html.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Provides a look into Enid's past with people portraying individuals from that era. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Night Ranger, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $41 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, by calling (580) 616-7380, or at the box office. 

MUSIC [Thursday]

Kyle Dillingham Performance, 5:30 p.m., Keatley Chapel, 201 N. Oakwood. The Commons Combo, of Steve Harwood, Kegan Tuohy, Dave Roberts, Kelly Killam, Billy Thompson, Kristi Browne and Cathy Nulph, will perform at 5:30, with Dillingham following at 6. Free to the public.

EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]

'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

SEASONAL [Thru Oct. 31]

Nightmare Warehouse, open 7:30-10:30 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday and 7:30-? Halloween night, 424 W. Walnut. Admission is $15 for adults or $10 for ages 10 and under. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/nightmarewarehouseenid.

Oct. 21-27

MUSIC [Friday]

Kansas, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $47 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, by calling (580) 234-1919, or at the box office.

THEATER [Friday-Saturday]

'Misery,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.

EVENT [Saturday]

The Story of the Grown Up Book Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 232 W. Randolph. For more information, go to Enid Event Company's Facebook page

EVENT [Saturday]

Trunk R Treat, 6-8 p.m., Oakwood Bowl, 4709 W. Garriott. For more information, call (580) 233-8712.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Enid Symphony Orchestra presents Jazz Class, with Jonathan Nichol, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Featuring the music of Aaron Copland, Duke Ellington and Jacques Ibert. A 6:30 p.m. art show precedes the concert. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military members and $15 for students. To purchase, go to enidsymphony.org.

EVENT [Thursday]

Haunted Gym, 6-9 p.m., Champion Gym, 700 N. 10th. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.

SEASONAL [Thru Oct. 31]

Nightmare Warehouse, open 7:30-10:30 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday and 7:30-? Halloween night, 424 W. Walnut. Admission is $15 for adults or $10 for ages 10 and under. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/nightmarewarehouseenid.

Oct. 28-Nov. 3

EVENT [Friday]

Chillin' With the Superheroes: United Way of Northwest Oklahoma Chili Cook-off, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tasting tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For more information, call (580) 237-0821.

EVENT [Thursday]

Haunted Gym, 6-9 p.m., Champion Gym, 700 N. 10th. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.

EVENT [Friday-Saturday]

Tunnel of Terror, 6-10 p.m., Tommy's Express Car Wash, 5210 W. Garriott. Admission is $25 for non-members and free for members. Get your car washed with spooky characters. Treats will be handed out. For more information, call (580) 440-0779.

EVENT [Saturday]

Costumes and Cocktails, 6 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Featuring music by Hook, costume contest, hors d'ouvres, dancing and more. Tickets are $20 per person or $200 for a table of eight. For tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com.

MUSIC [Sunday]

Petra, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $32. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com, call (580) 616-7380, or visit the ticket office.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Joe? Send an email to jmalan@enidnews.com.

Entertainment Editor | Copy Editor | Astronomy Writer

Hi, I'm Joe. I've been with the Enid News & Eagle since June 2009. I design many of the pages you see each week in your newspaper. I love writing and talking about space, and I love listening to and writing about music as well.

