Sept. 9-15
EVENT [Friday]
Museum After Dark: Working America Exhibit Opening, 6-8 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Tour at 6, with lecture by Dr. Justin Prince at 7. With regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Friday]
Telescope Viewing, 9 p.m., Crosslin Park off of Purdue. Directed by Joe Malan of the Enid News & Eagle in conjunction with the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. Come-and-go, looking at the Moon, planets and other objects.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Garfield County Free Fair, exhibits open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. For information, check out the Enid News & Eagle's fair tab at https://www.chisholmtrailexpo.com/uploads/5/8/1/3/58133899/fair_premium_2022_lo_res_proof_7-21-22.pdf.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
Shakespeare in the Park: 'Macbeth,' 8 p.m. each day, Government Springs Park. This year's show will feature an all-female cast. Performances free and open to the public. For more information, call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Eerie Enid Ghost Tour, 8 p.m. Cost is $20 to participate. For more information and to reserve your spot, call (580) 402-6732.
EVENT [Saturday]
Vance Air Force Ball, 6 p.m. social, 7 p.m. ball, Stride Bank Center. Formal military wear/formal attire required. Civilian tickets are $55 each. Tickets can be purchased at the Stride Bank Center box office, by calling (580) 616-7380, or going to stridebankcenter.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
George Brothers, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Thursday]
United Way of Northwest Oklahoma Superhero Campaign Kickoff, 6-9 p.m., David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Free hot dogs, cornhole competition, music by Dually Noted, ax throwing, inflatables, dunk tank. Free admission. For more information, call (580) 237-0821.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
Sept. 16-22
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Cherokee Strip Celebration, downtown Enid both days. Includes lunch on the courthouse lawn 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Cherokee Strip festival 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. For more information, call (580) 237-2494.
EVENT [Saturday]
Triangle Insurance Great Land Run, 6:30 a.m. half marathon, 7 a.m. 5K/10K, Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Check-in starts at 5:30 a.m. Registration is $35 for the 5K, $40 for the 10K and $65 for the half marathon. After Sept. 21, prices go up by $5. Registration for the 5K for children under 10 is $25. To register, go to greatlandrun.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Reenactors will be stationed throughout Humphrey Heritage Village, giving attendees a look into Enid's past. Admission is regular admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Orchestra presents the Land Run Hoedown feat. 'First Lady of the Fiddle' Jana Jae, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military and $15 for students. To purchase, go to enidsymphony.org.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
Sept. 23-29
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Camping in the Park, 5 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, Meadowlake Park. Activities include scavenger hunt, bird feeder activity, s'mores and movie. Register by noon Sept. 19 at enid.org/campinginthepark.
EVENT [Friday]
A Night on Main Street – Mardi Gras Social Awards & Fundraising Gala, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Admission is $50 per person. Includes silent auction, awards, DJ with music and more. To purchase tickets or for more info, call (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Saturday]
Pop Ups on Park St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Park south of Stride Bank Center. Includes vendors, live music and more. For more information, go to https://blasierpro.wixsite.com/popupsonparkst.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Fling at the Springs, 2-9:30 p.m., Government Springs Park. Free music with food trucks and more. Schedule is: 2 p.m., Ethan Morris; 3 p.m., Gus Burns; 4 p.m., Buffalo Jones and the Heard; 5 p.m., The Peachtrees; 6 p.m., Backstage Pass; 7 p.m., Jase Holtom; 8 p.m., The Damn Quails. Fireworks will be provided by Western Enterprises. For more information, find Fling at the Springs on Facebook.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 20]
'Working America: A Sam Comen Photography Exhibition, open during regular museum hours at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Enid Kiwanis Club Rides
Meadowlake Park, at Van Buren and Rupe
Open 6-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Train rides, Ferris wheel, carousel and more
Meadowlake Miniature Golf and SnoCones
Open 3-10 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday
Meadowlake Park
