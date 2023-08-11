Aug. 11-17
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Martial Combat League, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $35. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
Gaslight Teens Double Feature: 'You Know Who Did It' and 'The List,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Turpin at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $10. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
Froz'n Shake Mini Golf 1 Year Anniversary Car Show, 11 a.m., 430 E. Maine. Registration is at 10:30 a.m., awards at 2:30 p.m. Registration is $25. Live music by Austin Duplantis. For more information, call (580) 548-7110.
EVENT [Saturday]
The Care Campus Annual Gala, 6 p.m., Stride Bank Center. The event will be disco themed. There will be a live band, dinner, cash bar, photo booth and best-dressed contest. Tickets are $75 each. To purchase, call (580) 242-1153.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Backstage Pass, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For members and qualified guest. For more information, all (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Tuesday]
Edward Jones Harvest Wine Series: Juniper String Quartet, 7 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Wine served at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
Aug. 18-24
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Historical interpreters guide visitors through Enid's past. Cost is regular entry to museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Tacos & Margarita Fest, noon, Stride Bank Center. VIP doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $45 for VIP. To purchase tickets, call (580) 234-1919, or go to stridebankcenter.com.
MUSIC [Saturday]
House Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For members and qualified guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
MUSIC [Monday]
Edward Jones Harvest Wine Series: Cabaret Night with Patrick Hobbes and Cathy Venable, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Wine served at 7 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
Aug. 25-31
EVENT [Saturday]
Laughter & Lyrics, 6:30 p.m., Chisholm Trail Pavilion, 111 W. Purdue. Dueling pianos and comedian Jamie Campbell. Benefiting 4RKids. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. To purchase, go to https://www.4rkids.com/event-details/laughter-lyrics.
EVENT [Saturday]
The 2022-2023 Charlie Awards, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Annual event hands out awards to the best of local theater. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Wakeland, 7 p.m., Oakwood Country Club, 1601 N. Oakwood. Featuring The Peachtrees. Tickets are $30. Event is a fundraiser for Fling at the Springs. For more info, call (580) 234-5811.
MOVIE [Saturday]
Movie on Park: 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,' 8:30 p.m., 150 W. Park. Free popcorn and water. Bring a chair or blanket. Presented by Enid Parks & Recreation. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.
MUSIC [Monday]
Edward Jones Harvest Wine Series: A Night at the Opera feat. Eduardo Moreira, pianist, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Wine served at 7 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
