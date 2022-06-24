June 24-30
EVENT [Saturday]
Cardboard & Duct Tape Boat Race, 6-8 p.m., Champlin Pool. Entry fee is $15. Hot dog, chips and drink provided for each racer. Six awards will be handed out. For more information, go to https://www.enid.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/14749/1435.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Oklahoma Wind Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [June 28-July 30]
Home on the Range: Dallas Mayer Art Show, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Entry included in regular admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
July 1-7
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. A special monthly event featuring musicians performing, food trucks, stores open late and more. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Saturday]
Leonardo's Hometown Celebration, 10 a.m. to noon, Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Lunch, prizes, games and crafts. Admission is $5 for members and $9 for non-members. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Event features characters inside Humphrey Heritage Village. With museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Monday]
City of Enid Independence Day Celebration, 4 a.m. to dusk. Day's events begin with fishing derby check-in at 4 a.m., then fishing derby at 5:30 a.m. Throughout the day there will be food trucks, Meadowlake park rides, paddle boats and concessions, leading to the orchestra performance at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. For more information, call the city at (580) 616-7310.
EXHIBIT [June 28-July 30]
Home on the Range: Dallas Mayer Art Show, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Entry included in regular admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
July 8-14
MUSIC [Saturday]
Red Grass Strings Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
MUSIC [Thursday]
Robert Allen, 6 p.m., The Commons, 301 S. Oakwood. Free to the public to attend. For more information, call (580) 237-6164.
EXHIBIT [June 28-July 30]
Home on the Range: Dallas Mayer Art Show, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Entry included in regular admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Enid Kiwanis Club Rides
Meadowlake Park, at Van Buren and Rupe
Open 6-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday
Train rides, Ferris wheel, carousel and more
Meadowlake Miniature Golf and SnoCones
Open 3-10 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday
Meadowlake Park
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.