July 28-Aug. 3
MOVIE [Friday-Saturday]
'The Princess Bride,' 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, 120 W. Maine. For more information, call (580) 234-6313.
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Once,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
Stride Bank Center Plaza Market, 7 a.m. to noon, Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence. Market will provide locally sourced goods. Free admission. For more information, call (580) 616-7380.
EXHIBIT [Thru Aug. 5]
'Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with regular admission to Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center at 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
Aug. 4-10
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday: Downtown Enid Dogfest, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. A variety of dog-themed events for you to enjoy with your furry friend. Plus businesses open late and much more. For more information, go to First Friday Enid on Facebook.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
FLY Film Festival, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. For more info and full schedule, visit FLY Film Festival on Facebook.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Enid Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Stride Bank Center. Vendors, guest speakers and more during two-day event. Tickets are $10 per day. For more info or to buy tickets, go to stridebankcenter.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Historical interpreters guide visitors through Enid's past. Cost is regular entry to museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Tuesday]
Edward Jones Harvest Wine Series: Interview with the Maestro, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Wine served at 7 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
Aug. 11-17
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Martial Combat League, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $35. To purchase, go to stridebankcenter.com.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
Gaslight Teens Double Feature: 'You Know Who Did It' and 'the list,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Turpin at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $10. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
The Care Campus Annual Gala, 6 p.m., Stride Bank Center. The event will be disco themed. There will be a live band, dinner, cash bar, photo booth and best-dressed contest. Tickets are $75 each. To purchase, call (580) 242-1153.
EVENT [Tuesday]
Edward Jones Harvest Wine Series: Juniper String Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Wine served at 7 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
