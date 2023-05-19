Gaslight Arsenic and Old Lace

May 19-25

THEATER [Friday-Saturday]

'Arsenic and Old Lace,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military members and $8 for students. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Interpreters of local history will be around the Humphrey Heritage Village during this twice-a-month event. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Country Vault Band, 8 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10 per person. Open to members and qualifying guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

May 26-June 1

EVENT [Monday]

Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. For more information, call (580) 233-4530.

June 2-8

EVENT [Friday]

First Friday: Tunes in June, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Music throughout downtown, plus food trucks, specials at local businesses and more. For more information, check out June First Friday on Facebook.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Interpreters of local history will be around the Humphrey Heritage Village during this twice-a-month event. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Fortunate Soul Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Open to members and qualified guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

