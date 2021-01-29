Jan. 29-Feb. 4
EVENT [Friday-Sunday]
NWOSPC Pig Show, Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Semi-final showmanship contest at 7 p.m. Friday, then events continue at 9 a.m. Saturday with the skillathon contest and 10 a.m. show, then another show at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call (580) 237-0238.
EVENT [Saturday]
Mystery at the Museum, 1-5 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Activities partnering with OSBI include investigation with magnifying glasses, color your own spy wristbands, discover secret messages, create anonymous letters and much more. Free with museum admission. For more information, call (580) 233-2787, or go to leonardos.org.
THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]
'Excalibur: The Story of Young King Arthur,' 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Presented by Gaslight Teens and directed by Charlet Ringwald. Tickets for in-person or live-stream start at $5 each and can be purchased at gaslighttheatre.org.
EXHIBIT [Jan. 15 thru April 3]
Tying the Knot Exhibit, open during regular museum hours, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit examining traditional weddings in Oklahoma and beyond. Open 10 a.m. Jan. 15. For more information on museum hours and admission fees, go to csrhc.org.
Feb. 5-11
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Step back in time and learn about the Cherokee Strip with reenactors the first and third Saturday of every month. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Mulligans Over Meadowlake, 11 a.m., Meadowlake Disc Golf Course. Proceeds benefit Loaves & Fishes of NW Oklahoma. Entry fee is $50 per team. To register, or for more information, go to https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Mulligans_Over_Meadowlake_2021.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo, 9 a.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Variety of events open to youth 18 and under. For more information, go to hoyra.net.
EXHIBIT [Jan. 15 thru April 3]
Feb. 12-18
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Savannah Sipping Society,' dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Cost is $65 per person or $520 per table, or get a ticket to the show only for $20. Directed by Carmen Ball. Also Feb. 19-20. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org, call (580) 234-2307, or visit the box office.
EXHIBIT [Jan. 15 thru April 3]
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
