Jan. 29-Feb. 4

EVENT [Friday-Sunday]

NWOSPC Pig Show, Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Semi-final showmanship contest at 7 p.m. Friday, then events continue at 9 a.m. Saturday with the skillathon contest and 10 a.m. show, then another show at 10 a.m. Sunday. For more information, call (580) 237-0238.

EVENT [Saturday]

Mystery at the Museum, 1-5 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Activities partnering with OSBI include investigation with magnifying glasses, color your own spy wristbands, discover secret messages, create anonymous letters and much more. Free with museum admission. For more information, call (580) 233-2787, or go to leonardos.org.

THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]

'Excalibur: The Story of Young King Arthur,' 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Presented by Gaslight Teens and directed by Charlet Ringwald. Tickets for in-person or live-stream start at $5 each and can be purchased at gaslighttheatre.org.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 15 thru April 3]

Tying the Knot Exhibit, open during regular museum hours, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit examining traditional weddings in Oklahoma and beyond. Open 10 a.m. Jan. 15. For more information on museum hours and admission fees, go to csrhc.org.

Feb. 5-11

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Step back in time and learn about the Cherokee Strip with reenactors the first and third Saturday of every month. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

EVENT [Saturday]

Mulligans Over Meadowlake, 11 a.m., Meadowlake Disc Golf Course. Proceeds benefit Loaves & Fishes of NW Oklahoma. Entry fee is $50 per team. To register, or for more information, go to https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Mulligans_Over_Meadowlake_2021.

EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]

Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo, 9 a.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Variety of events open to youth 18 and under. For more information, go to hoyra.net.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 15 thru April 3]

Tying the Knot Exhibit, open during regular museum hours, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit examining traditional weddings in Oklahoma and beyond. Open 10 a.m. Jan. 15. For more information on museum hours and admission fees, go to csrhc.org.

Feb. 12-18

THEATER [Friday-Saturday]

'Savannah Sipping Society,' dinner at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Cost is $65 per person or $520 per table, or get a ticket to the show only for $20. Directed by Carmen Ball. Also Feb. 19-20. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org, call (580) 234-2307, or visit the box office.

EXHIBIT [Jan. 15 thru April 3]

Tying the Knot Exhibit, open during regular museum hours, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit examining traditional weddings in Oklahoma and beyond. Open 10 a.m. Jan. 15. For more information on museum hours and admission fees, go to csrhc.org.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

