July 23-29
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'Green Day's American Idiot,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Friday]
Moon Gazing, 9 p.m., Meadowlake Park South. Come out with your telescope and join in looking at the Moon. All ages are welcome. For more info, call The Enid library at (580) 234-6313.
MUSIC [Saturday]
"Uncle Tim" Holder, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $5. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EXHIBIT [Daily]
John Hammer Art Exhibit, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 21, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
July 30-Aug. 5
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'Green Day's American Idiot,' 7:30 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 for military members and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
Martial Combat League, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Featuring more than 10 fighters from Enid, as well as more from Northwest Oklahoma. Tickets start at $32 per person for reserved seating, with table seating $52 per person. For more information or to buy tickets, go to www.stridebankcenter.com, call (855) TIX-ENID or visit the box office.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Northwest Oklahoma Junior Rodeo, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. For a list of events and more information, go to nwojr.com.
MUSIC [Thursday]
The Greatest Hits of Foreigner, 8 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $49.50 and can be purchased at www.stridebankcenter.com, calling (855) TIX-ENID or at the box office.
EXHIBIT [Daily]
Aug. 6-12
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Music, entertainment, events and more. For more information, call Main Street Enid at (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
FLY Film Festival, starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. A two-day festival showcasing independent films. For more information and to view a full schedule, go to flyfilmfestival.art.
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'And,' 7:30 p.m., at the Turpin at Gaslight, 221 N. Independence. Tickets available soon. For more information, go to www.gaslighttheatre.org/and.html.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Beer, Brats & Beethoven, 5 p.m., Enid Symphony Hall, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $40 for non-subscribers and $15 for subscribers. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Pedal Steels & Pearl Snaps, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center Ballroom. Featuring Jodie Sanchez, Kristi Browne, Dana Boggs, John Glaze, Lane Haas, and Charles Owens. Admission is $30 per person. For more information, go to enidevents.com.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Enid Comic Con, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Stride Bank Center. Guests include Power Ranger Justin Nimmo and cosplay professional Kari Lewis. Vendors, contests, cosplay encouraged, and more. Admission is $10 per day, with T-shirts selling at $15. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.stridebankcenter.com/events/2021-enid-comic-con.
EXHIBIT [Daily]
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
