Tickets on sale for annual CSRHC lantern tours

Mike Caffey, maintenance director at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, lights lanterns for the annual Lantern Tours at Humphrey Heritage Village in 2014.

 Bonnie Vculek | Enid News & Eagle file photo

March 6-12

EVENT [Friday]

Lantern Tours, 7 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Take a step back in time and learn more about the Cherokee Strip. Tickets are $10 each. Purchase by calling (580) 237-1907 or by going to csrhc.org.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. During the first and third Saturday of each month, the Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with historical reenactments and characters. For more information, go to https://csrhc.org/events/history-alive.

EVENT [Tuesday]

A Festival of Flavor, 6 p.m., Prairie View Elementary, 4700 W. Willow. Sample food from Enid restaurants. Tickets are $20 each. Purchase from a Rotarian, EHS, OBA or Chisholm, or at the door. For more info, go to enidrotary.org.

EVENT [Wednesday]

Brown Bag Luncheon, noon, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. This week's topic: "When the Country Was New," by Jenny Entsminger. For more info, go to csrhc.org.

EVENT [Thursday]

Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Featuring an all-new show called "Pushing the Limits." Tickets start at $24. Purchase at stridebankcenter.com, by calling (855) TIX-ENID or at the box office.

March 13-19

EVENT [Friday-Sunday]

Enid Coin Club Coin, Token & Paper Money Show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Hoover Building, 316 E. Oxford. Free admission. For more information, call (580) 747-8661.

EVENT [Saturday]

Red Brick Road Food Truck & Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 200 block of East Maple. Admission is $2. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook

EVENT [Saturday]

Back Stage Pass, 7-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

March 20-26

THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]

'Jack and the Beanstalk,' 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. A children's theatre production. Tickets are $5 per person. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. During the first and third Saturday of each month, the Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with historical reenactments and characters. For more information, go to https://csrhc.org/events/history-alive.

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday

Leonardo's Adventure Quest

200 E. Maple — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Twilight Time will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday during the months of June and July.

Admission: All-day pass, $9, children under 2 are free. Groups of 16 or more are $7 per person. After 3 p.m., admission is $4.50. Memberships available.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Northern Oklahoma College Enid Observatory

Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus is at the corner of Randolph and Michael Hedges.

Groups may schedule visits to the observatory or planetarium by calling the astronomy center at (580) 548-2399.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Malan is entertainment editor and astronomy columnist for the News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Joe? Send an email to jmalan@enidnews.com.

