March 6-12
EVENT [Friday]
Lantern Tours, 7 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Take a step back in time and learn more about the Cherokee Strip. Tickets are $10 each. Purchase by calling (580) 237-1907 or by going to csrhc.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. During the first and third Saturday of each month, the Humphrey Heritage Village comes alive with historical reenactments and characters. For more information, go to https://csrhc.org/events/history-alive.
EVENT [Tuesday]
A Festival of Flavor, 6 p.m., Prairie View Elementary, 4700 W. Willow. Sample food from Enid restaurants. Tickets are $20 each. Purchase from a Rotarian, EHS, OBA or Chisholm, or at the door. For more info, go to enidrotary.org.
EVENT [Wednesday]
Brown Bag Luncheon, noon, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. This week's topic: "When the Country Was New," by Jenny Entsminger. For more info, go to csrhc.org.
EVENT [Thursday]
Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Featuring an all-new show called "Pushing the Limits." Tickets start at $24. Purchase at stridebankcenter.com, by calling (855) TIX-ENID or at the box office.
March 13-19
EVENT [Friday-Sunday]
Enid Coin Club Coin, Token & Paper Money Show, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Hoover Building, 316 E. Oxford. Free admission. For more information, call (580) 747-8661.
EVENT [Saturday]
Red Brick Road Food Truck & Art Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 200 block of East Maple. Admission is $2. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.
EVENT [Saturday]
Back Stage Pass, 7-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
March 20-26
THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]
'Jack and the Beanstalk,' 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. A children's theatre production. Tickets are $5 per person. Purchase at gaslighttheatre.org, or call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday
200 E. Maple — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Twilight Time will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday during the months of June and July.
Admission: All-day pass, $9, children under 2 are free. Groups of 16 or more are $7 per person. After 3 p.m., admission is $4.50. Memberships available.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Tuesday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Northern Oklahoma College Enid Observatory
Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus is at the corner of Randolph and Michael Hedges.
Groups may schedule visits to the observatory or planetarium by calling the astronomy center at (580) 548-2399.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
