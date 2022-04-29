April 29-May 5
EVENT [Friday]
Silent Nite on the Town, 7 p.m., Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Silent movie, raffle, silent auction and free popcorn. Tickets available at Visit Enid or at the door. Admission is $15 per person, two for $25 or $40 for family. Presented by Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing. For more information, call (580) 234-3734.
EVENT [Saturday]
Texhoma Mounted Shooters Oklahoma State Championship, 10 a.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-0238.
EVENT [Saturday]
Foster Care Ride & Roll, 10 a.m., Cycle Ward, 319 N. Independence. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Last bike in at 4:30 p.m. at Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. For more information, call (580) 237-6933.
EVENT [Saturday-Sunday]
Kites Over Enid, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Richard Dermer Memorial Flying Field behind Autry Technology Center, 1201 W. Willow. Events include public open fly, memorial fly, and red, white and blue kites honoring military. Food trucks and vendors will be on site. For more information, call (580) 233-3643.
EVENT [Saturday]
Rodney Carrington Live, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Get tickets at stridebankcenter.com, by calling 855-TIX-ENID, or at the box office.
EXHIBIT [Thru May 8]
Sugar High, 220 N. Washington. An immersive art installation that envisions people surviving on sugar and instant gratification. Admission is free. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to sugarhighenid.com.
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
May 6-12
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday Fiesta!, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Food trucks, special events, stores open late and more. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Friday]
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, 6:30 p.m., Garfield County Court House lawn. Adults can register for $50, children for $20 each. Annual event raises awareness for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. For more information or to register, go to bit.ly/WalkAMile2022.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'The Importance of Being Earnest,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Admission is $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, go to https://www.gaslighttheatre.org/the-importance-of-being-earnest.html. Also May 13-14.
EVENT [Saturday]
Watermelon Campbell Memorial Open House and Model Train Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington. Admission is $5 for adults; children 6 and under free with accompanying adult. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/RailroadMuseumofOklahoma or www.facebook.com/groups/csmra.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center. Individuals representing people from Enid's past will be in the village. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Sunday]
Violets & Roses, Feat. Rob Glaubitz, Baritone, 2 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students. To purchase, go to https://enidsymphony.org/violets-roses/.
EXHIBIT [Thru May 8]
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
May 13-19
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
