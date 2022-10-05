ENID, Okla. — Ventriloquist Marc Rubben is coming to Stride Bank Center Sunday, January 15, 2023, to perform a dinner show in the Grand Ballroom.
Rubben’s "The Night of the Living Dummies" is a ventriloquism kaleidoscope with an abundance of satire, comedy and audience participation.
The show’s many twists and turns will have those in the audience wondering who is the real dummy.
Rubben’s cast includes “Reggie,” the Jamaican Rasta-Mon; “Nash,” the long haired hippy; and “Cletus,” the Redneck. The closing highlight of the show features mechanical moving mouths that transform audience members into unforgettably hilarious characters that allow Rubben to utilize his amazing improvisational skills.
Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30.
The menu for the night is bacon-wrapped chicken with sweet chili sauce, tortellini primavera with marinara sauce, loaded mashed potatoes, country green beans, rolls and assorted cookies.
Tickets can be purchased at StrideBankCenter.com or at the office on the second floor of Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $45 or $320 for a table of eight. To purchase a table, call the office at (580) 616-7380.
