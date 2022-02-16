UPDATED: The time for the Feb. 27 performance has been corrected to 2:30 p.m.
ENID, Okla. — The romantic comedy musical “Mamma Mia!” is coming to Enid High School’s stage next week.
The production details the story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs by the popular 1970s group ABBA.
A young woman about to be married discovers that any one of three men could be her father.
The musical will be performed at EHS at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22, 24 and 26 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
Adult tickets are $15. Student tickets K-12 are $10.
Set on a colorful Greek island, the plot serves as a background for a wealth of ABBA songs.
“We always do one big musical per year,” said director Linda Outhier, EHS drama instructor. “In recent years we have done the ‘Sound of Music,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Shrek.’ We are pretty excited. This has a very rock-’n-roll feel to it.”
The high school production boasts around 50 cast members. Casting and then rehearsals began in November, Outhier said.
“My favorite thing about this production is that it is my age,” Outhier joked. “I went to high school when ABBA was big. I graduated in 1980. This music is my music. I had this soundtrack. I just love the music, it’s so high energy. The characters are appealing, ornery and fun. It’s just a good musical.”
Nearly the full cast joins in on several of the scenes, dancing and singing together.
“They love the big dance numbers where they get to do the big choreographed dance things,” Outhier said. “Even the boys in the back who are not as comfortable dancing are back there shaking their thang. They are having a good time.”
Gabi Nelson, senior at EHS, is playing Sophie Sheridan in the musical. She has been involved in community theater since sixth grade and school theater since her freshman year.
“I like my character because she is relatable,” Nelson said. “She is kind and tries to see the best in people, and I see that in myself and hope I am like that. We are all working to learn and grow together and that’s really fun.”
