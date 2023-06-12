ENID, Okla. — Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 16, 2023, for country music singer Sara Evans, who is slated to perform in November at Stride Bank Center.
Evans is a multi-platinum singer who has been the fifth-most-played artist on country radio stations in the last two decades, according to a press release from SBC. Her No. 1 singles include “Born to Fly,” “No Place that Far” and “Suds in the Bucket.” She has been named the Academy of Country Music Top Female Vocalist and earned American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations. In addition. “Born to Fly” from her double-platinum album of the same name won Video of the Year honors.
Evans will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at SBC. Tickets are $49, $59, $69 and $79, plus applicable fees, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at stridebankcenter.com or at the box office on the second floor of the center.
