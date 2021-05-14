Enid Summer Chautauqua, "20th Century Visionaries: Catalysts for Change," will take place virtually June 15-19.
Through a blended live and pre-recorded broadcast, viewers can step back in time with each of the historical figures to hear stories and anecdotes from unique, first-person perspectives. Daily workshops will be 10:30 a.m. and noon, with the nightly featured performances beginning at 7 p.m.
Scholars for Summer Chautauqua are Doug Mishler, portraying Gene Roddenberry; Karen Vuranch, portraying Gertrude Bell; John Dennis Anderson portraying Marshall McLuhan; Susan Marie Frontczak portraying Marie Curie; and Ted Kachel portraying Frank Lloyd Wright. More information about the performers, daily workshops and evening performances can be found at www.csrhc.org/chautauqua. The virtual programs are free and open to the public, but require preregistration.
Each year, Enid Chautauqua coordinates these educational events in partnership with Oklahoma Chautauqua. Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center manages Summer Chautauqua and plans to host Chautauqua in the Park again in 2022. Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located at 507 S. 4th Street in Enid, Okla. For more information, call (580) 237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
