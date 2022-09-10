Shakespeare in the Park 2022
Gaslight Theatre

ENID, Okla. — The performance of Shakespeare in the Park's "Macbeth" has been moved inside Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence, for tonight, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

The show, which still begins at 8, is free, but seating inside the theater is limited, so those planning to attend should arrive early.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 20% chance of rain today, with gusty north wind, and a 40% chance of showers and storms tonight, mainly before 1 a.m. Lows will dip into the 50s overnight, according to the NWS.

Sunday is the final performance of "Macbeth" and is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Government Springs Park.

NWS is forecasting sunny skies, with a high near 79 and a low of 51. Gusty north wind will become lighter Sunday night, according to the weather service.

Shakespeare in the Park's sponsors are Park Avenue Thrift Enid, Da Vinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria and Chisholm Broadband.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you