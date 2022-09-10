ENID, Okla. — The performance of Shakespeare in the Park's "Macbeth" has been moved inside Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence, for tonight, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
The show, which still begins at 8, is free, but seating inside the theater is limited, so those planning to attend should arrive early.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 20% chance of rain today, with gusty north wind, and a 40% chance of showers and storms tonight, mainly before 1 a.m. Lows will dip into the 50s overnight, according to the NWS.
Sunday is the final performance of "Macbeth" and is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Government Springs Park.
NWS is forecasting sunny skies, with a high near 79 and a low of 51. Gusty north wind will become lighter Sunday night, according to the weather service.
Shakespeare in the Park's sponsors are Park Avenue Thrift Enid, Da Vinci's Coffeehouse and Gelateria and Chisholm Broadband.
