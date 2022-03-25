ENID, Okla. — Gaslight Theatre has put together a delightful and whimsical Children’s Theatre production of “Puss in Boots” that keeps both kids and parents entertained.
All shows are matinee performances — 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday — the next two weekends, so it’s a perfect afternoon outing for families.
“Puss in Boots” includes a cast of six main characters and eight ensemble characters craftily brought together by veteran Children’s Theatre director Carmen Ball. The combination of adult and teen actors works very well in bringing this colorful performance together.
The kids will delight in the flamboyant characters and talking cats, while the adults will enjoy a bit of “fractured fairytales” nostalgia brought to life on stage.
The show begins with Olivia, the Awful Ogre, played by Lauren Arnold, doing her usual daily scare around the kingdom, a chore she actually disdains. Despite her frightening reputation among the kingdom, she really longs to be in her garden amid the quiet and serene. She’s tired of being an ogre.
The kingdom, led by the queen, played by Lori Coleman, and her princess daughter Marguerite, played by Adrian Betz, know that while the ogre can be fearsome, she’s actually a pretty good tourist attraction. They decide to write the ogre a letter to see if they can persuade her to keep her “ogre-ing” to a certain time each day so the kingdom will know when to expect it.
Meanwhile, the erstwhile Jack and his yellow cat enter the kingdom looking for their fortune. Jack, played by Asher Young, and his cat have no money and no food and are getting desperate. The cat, played by Jean-Rene White, senses his master’s worry, and suddenly reveals to Jack that he’s actually a talking cat. He transforms himself into Puss In Boots and goes about a conniving plan to help Jack achieve his fortune.
Puss introduces himself to the rest of the kingdom and becomes quite the enchanting character to the members of the kingdom. He gets some much-needed assistance from Princess Marguerite’s cat, Penelope Purr, played by Katie Baca, and the rest of the story is under way.
The pace of the play moves quickly and will keep children engaged, while adults will notice some familiar fairytale characters moving in and out of the story.
The ensemble cast members — Sisaly Hepner, Mazee Bookout, Jaye Bauman, Lily Loughman, Elisha Ramirez, Jacob Hassler, Anie Ortiz and Sam Young — play a variety of characters. The assistant director is Christopher McDaniel.
The show, including intermission, is about an hour and 30 minutes. Performances are March 26-27 and April 2-3. Tickets are $5 general seating and can be obtained at the box office, (580) 234-2307; online at wwwgaslighttheatre.org; or at the door.
