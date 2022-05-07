Gaslight Theatre has created a charming production of a long-time, well-known Oscar Wilde play, “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Audiences will enjoy the humorous repartee between the characters as well as the unique outdoor setting at Humphrey Heritage Village for this production, which will run the next two weekends.
Directed by Bailey Wilson, “The Importance of Being Earnest” features clever dialogue, “frenemy” moments between the characters and enough panache to keep the audience entertained over the next two hours.
The play centers around Jack Worthing, played by Alex Johnson, who is a pillar of the country community of Hertfordshire; however, he spends the majority of time in London, where he takes on another personality, known as Ernest. To those back home in the country, “Ernest” is his mysterious, irresponsible brother whom he goes to visit in London.
While in London, Jack (as Ernest) has mingled with the affluent crowd and has fallen in love with socialite Gwendolen Fairfax, played by Brooklyn Phillips. To Gwendolen, his name “Ernest” is perfect for marriageability, which is great news for Jack, who proposes to Gwendolen.
Meanwhile, Algernon Moncrieff, played by Chad Swanson, gets involved in the entanglement as “Ernest’s” best friend and cousin of the lovely Gwendolen. However, Gwendolen’s mother, Lady Bracknell, played with Dowager perfection by Christianne Chase, discovers that Gwendolen’s suitor has a less than glorious past and forbids the marriage.
Meanwhile, Algernon has discovered the secret that Ernest is really Jack, and wickedly taunts him about the deceit. Algernon also learns that Jack has a beautiful, young ward, Cecily Cardew, played by Charlet Ringwald, back at the Hertfordshire homestead.
Algernon decides to make a little visit to Hertfordshire in hopes of meeting the lovely Cecily, and he does so by pretending to be Jack’s long-lost brother Ernest.
As you can imagine, a little bit of insanity pursues with two Ernests vying for the affection of the two young ladies. Ringwald and Phillips have some of the best scenes with their interaction, which goes from friendly, to adversity to pleasant again within a matter of minutes.
Audiences will enjoy the quick and witty banter between the four primary characters. There are several laugh-out-loud moments as the four work through the insanity.
Rounding out the cast are April Swinnea-Ogg as Miss Prism, Jason Ogg as Dr. Chasuble and Jake Krumwiede as the dry, but funny, butler.
Kudos to Wilson and her crew for successfully taking on the challenge of providing good lighting and sound with an outdoor production.
The Village makes the perfect setting for the play, which lasts 120 minutes with two 10-minute intermissions. Seating for about 200 is available. The show opened Friday, and future showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday as well as 7:30 Friday and Saturday, May 13-14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
The play is suitable for audiences of all ages. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased online through Gaslight Theatre. If weather cancels any performance, tickets can be used for other performances. An additional Thursday, May 12, performance also is planned in case inclement weather cancels one of the shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.