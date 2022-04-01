By Joe Malan
Enid News & Eagle
Much like reviewing a book or film, an effort must be made to refrain from spoiling the contents of the Sugar High immersive art installation.
When entering Sugar High, you are entering a different world, and the experience should be treated as such. Leave what you know to the outside world — behind the doors, beyond the glass windowpanes — as you enter this new reality.
The basic plot of the story of Sugar High is already known: In this world, which could exist in the near future or in the distant future, human beings rely on sugar and instant gratification to live.
But you need to read the book to weave your way through the plot and find out how things turn out — or, in this instance, step inside Sugar High and experience the story for yourself.
Upon stepping foot into Sugar High, you are greeted immediately by bright color, joyful music and a giant ant with a designation painted on its back (make sure you ask about this part of the story). The ants are indeed very important for life inside Sugar High.
As you weave your way down corridors of lights and through rooms with immense artwork, pay attention to how the colors make you feel and enhance your personal experience. There is one particular piece fairly close to the entrance of Sugar High that evokes the notion — at least to this particular writer — of chewing bubble gum and enjoying a sunset.
But, your interpretation of this particular scene is up to you.
Sugar High is something that you can experience more than once and in different ways. You are likely to find a different interpretation of what your senses tell you from one experience to the next.
If you can, make sure to check out Sugar High on First Friday this Friday, April 1, 2022. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Normal hours will be 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1-5 p.m. Sundays through May 8.
You’ll want to experience this world for yourself.
Joe Malan is presentation editor as well as GetOut! editor of the Enid News & Eagle. He can be reached at jmalan@enidnews.com.
