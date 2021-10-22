Oct. 22-28
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 31]
'The Summoning,' presented by Morbid the Haunted Museum, 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday through October and 6 p.m. - ? Halloween Eve and Halloween. For more information, go to https://morbidhauntedmuseum.com.
THEATER [Friday-Saturday]
'The Pillowman,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Language and themes may not be suitable for all audiences. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students. Adult tickets are $15 on Sunday. For more information, go to https://www.gaslighttheatre.org/the-pillowman.html.
MUSIC [Friday]
Music After Dark: Village sounds of Riley Jantzen, 7-9 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Admission is regular admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30-10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. Breakfast from Barnstormers, plus fly-in aircraft and static displays on the ramp. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.
EVENT [Saturday]
4RKids Indoor Fall Craft-A-Ganza, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4RKids Mini Golf, 710 Overland Trail. Family fun craft show, vendors with new holiday products, Halloween craft painting booth for kids, hot dogs, pizza, ice cream and sno-cones. For more information, call (580) 237-7890.
EVENT [Saturday]
Theresa Caputo: The Experience Live, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Caputo is the star from TLC's "Long Island Medium." Tickets start at $39.75 and can be purchased at 855.TIX.ENID, at stridebankcenter.com or at the box office.
EVENT [Oct. 7-31]
Nightmare Warehouse, open 7:30-10:30 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:30-? Halloween, Oct. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 31, 424 W. Walnut. Tickets are $15; $10 for 10 and under. Times and dates subject to change. For more information, go to nightmarewarehouse.com.
Oct. 29-Nov. 4
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
'War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast,' 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Turpin at Gaslight, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $10 apiece; limited number available. To purchase, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EXHIBIT [Thru Oct. 31]
'The Summoning,' presented by Morbid the Haunted Museum, 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday through October and 6 p.m. - ? Halloween Eve and Halloween. For more information, go to https://morbidhauntedmuseum.com.
EVENT [Friday]
United Way Chili Cook Off: Roller Coasters, Rides and Chili, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Tickets and more info at the United Way office, 401 W. Broadway, Suite 223, or by calling (580) 237-0821.
EVENT [Saturday]
Family Farm Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Farm animal petting zoo, butter churning, corn shelling and grinding, pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, caramel apples, woodworking, homemade pie auction (2 p.m.) and more. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Lip Sync Battle, 6 p.m., Stride Bank Center. First place, $1,000; second place, $750; third place, $500. There will also be a Halloween costume contest, $5 to enter. Presented by RSVP of Enid. For more information, call (580) 233-5914, or go to www.rsvpenid.org.
EVENT [Saturday]
Haunted Gym, 5-8 p.m., Champion Park, 700 N. 10th. For more information, call (580) 616-7210.
EVENT [Sunday]
Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., Willow View United Methodist Church, 3525 W. Purdue. Activities include outdoor inflatable games and other carnival-style games for children and families. Candy, prizes and cotton candy will be given out. Halloween costumes optional. For more information, call (580) 234-4899.
EVENT [Oct. 7-31]
Nightmare Warehouse, open 7:30-10:30 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:30-? Halloween, Oct. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 31, 424 W. Walnut. Tickets are $15; $10 for 10 and under. Times and dates subject to change. For more information, go to nightmarewarehouse.com.
Nov. 5-11
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Mennonite Relief Sale, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Pavilion, 111 W. Purdue. Free admission. Booths, dinner, music, quilts and more. For more information, call (580) 554-9057.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid SPCA 22nd Annual Food, Wine and Beer Festival, 7-9:30 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. Tickets available at Enid SPCA, The Cat Clinic, JB Liquor and The Groom Closet. For more information, call (580) 278-1965.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Symphony Orchestra presents 'Cicilia's Muse,' 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for military and $15 for students, and are available at enidsymphony.org.
MUSIC [Wednesday]
Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased by calling 855-TIX-ENID, by going to stridebankcenter.com, or at the box office.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.