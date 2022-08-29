ENID, Okla. — In addition to recognizing the past year of productions, Gaslight Theatre patrons had something extra to cheer about Saturday night, Aug. 27, 2022, during the 50th Charlie Awards at Stride Bank Center.
Tiffany Harvey, capital campaign chairman for Gaslight, announced the theater is ready to push play on the first phase of its $1 million renovation project.
“We’re back again,” Harvey said Monday morning while elaborating on ground-breaking plans to remodel the facade of the Turpin, Gaslight’s black box theater that sits adjacent to the main entrance at 221 N. Independence.
Her news announced Saturday night was greeted by applause and cheers from those gathered at the annual awards show, held to honor the actors and productions of the past season.
The teen production of “Mary Poppins,” directed by Catina Sundvall, garnered the Best Musical and Best Show overall, as well as several ensemble and individual acting awards.
Sundvall said she and music director Emily Nelson and choreographer and assistant director Angela Gallagher were “grateful and honored” to receive the highest Best Show award and that Disney and Cameron MacIntosh’s “Mary Poppins” was an amazing project to work on.
“The Gaslight Teens are a powerhouse of young talent that were up for the challenge of tackling a musical that was written for adults,” Sundvall said. “Every member of the cast and crew worked tirelessly to create magic that had not been seen on our stage before. The teen shows come with their own challenges, and we have to not only work with the actor but with the parents and guardians. Being trusted with these younger actors, some of whom are going on to pursue this as a career, is a privilege that is not lost on us. We are so very grateful and honored.”
“Clue on Stage” and “The Pillowman” also saw several awards during a dinner and social event that also provided a venue for the annual meeting of the Gaslight Board of Directors. The board was able to squeeze in quick snippets of business in between the suspense of learning the award winners in several categories.
Harvey said the capital campaign update has been a tradition for the meeting/awards show since funding started on the sweeping renovations in 2019. Initially, she said, the intent was to raise the funds and complete the work in 18 months, but the COVID-19 outbreak and shutdown not only sidelined the campaign, but forced the board to change plans and implement the improvements in phases to honor the grant and individual donors.
She said grant donors have been gracious with extending deadlines for when money is spent as the COVID pandemic has impacted the timeline.
Once the Enid area started to come out of quarantine, the reality of months of shutdown impacted the project once again, as building materials across the nation were hard to come by and renovations that were funded were delayed, Harvey said.
She announced that the contract with Henson Construction is allowing the project to move forward this fall, with ground-breaking on the renovations hopefully happening by the end of 2022 or first part of 2023.
The sign for the Turpin will be renovated, as will the doorways, with a plan to provide an indoor-outdoor experience in the future. In addition, there will be changes to the design inside that will feature original elements to the building that were present after its construction in 1921, Harvey said.
Funding for the next part of the overall project — which will center on the facade of Gaslight, including the large marquee over the main entrance — has been underway and continues to be a focus, she said. Eventually, the phased project will see renovations of the theater space from top to bottom and front to back, Harvey said.
Those wishing to pledge money, donate or help with the campaign or any aspect of Gaslight Theatre can contact Harvey or the Gaslight board through the box office at (580) 234-2307 or by email at gas light.therevival@gmail.com. More information about the theater and capital campaign can be found at https://www.gaslight theatre.org/the-revival.
And the winner is ...
Saturday’s Charlie Awards included a social time before the annual meeting began and awards were announced.
Winners receiving awards were:
Best Featured Actor: Brooke Phillips as Miss Andrew, Fannie, and Chimney Sweep in “Mary Poppins.”
Best Comedy Ensemble: The Players from “Clue on Stage,” with Chad Swanson as Colonel Mustard, Alex Johnson as Mr. Green, Jason Ogg as Professor Plum, Katie Pearce as Mrs. White, Christianne Chase as Mrs. Peacock, and Angela Gallagher as Miss Scarlet.
Best Cameo Actor in a Comedy: Jacob Hassler as the Cat & the Fiddle, Humpty Dumpty, Flower, Jack and villager in “Puss in Boots.”
Best Cameo Actress in a Comedy: Emily M. Nelson as The Cook in “Clue on Stage.”
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy: Brooke Phillips as Ariel in “The Tempest.”
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy: Chad Swanson as Algernon Moncrief in “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
Best Actor in a Comedy: Jason Maly as Wadsworth in “Clue on Stage.”
Best Actress in a Comedy: Brooke Phillips as Gwendolyn Fairfax in “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
Best Drama Ensemble: The Shadow Cast from “The Pillowman,” with Debbie Lack-Swindell, Denise Ritchie, Adi Betz, Lily Loughman and JuliaAnn Thomas.
Best Cameo Actress in a Drama: Lauren Keller as Little Green Girl in “The Pillowman.”
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama: Daniel Rios as Michael Katurian in “The Pillowman.”
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama: Courtney Strzinek as Detective Ariel in “The Pillowman.”
Best Actor in a Drama: Christopher McDaniel as Katurian in “The Pillowman.”
Best Actress in a Drama: Carmen Ball as Detective Tupolski in “The Pillowman.”
Best Musical Ensemble: The Ensemble from “Mary Poppins,” with Brooke Phillips, Gabi Nelson, Max Samara Koehn, Cooper McKee, Dana Guinn, Dridyn Gee, Jacob Hassler, Harrison Lyon, Sophia Arnold, Sisaly Hepner, Delaney Caruthers, Kadee Jo Ransom, Aaliyah Hopper and Eli Corderman.
Best Cameo Actor in a Musical: Harrison Lyon as Neleus and Valentine in “Mary Poppins.”
Best Cameo Actress in a Musical: Delaney Caruthers as Bird Woman in “Mary Poppins.”
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical: Oaklee Fielder as George Banks in “Mary Poppins.”
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Kenzi Cronkhite as Winifred Banks in “Mary Poppins.”
Best Actor in a Musical: Teegin Hacker as Bert in “Mary Poppins.”
Best Actress in a Musical: Jersey Garrett as Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins.”
Outstanding Teen Performance: Sophia Arnold as Mad Woman in “Fright Night.”
Outstanding Teen Performance: Jersey Garrett as Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins.”
Outstanding Teen Performance: Teegin Hacker as Bert in “Mary Poppins.”
Outstanding Teen Performance: Brooke Phillips as Miss Andrew in “Mary Poppins.”
Bobbi Donaldson Teen Service Award: Dylan Moser.
Rising Star: James Harvey and Lindy Pitts.
Gene Nash Scholarship: Jersey Garrett and Teegin Hacker.
Ron O’Neal Friend of the Theatre Award: Catina Sundvall.
Gene Riggs Technical Award: Evan Chermack.
The Toddy: Kian Ogg.
Best Special Production: “War of the Worlds: The Panic Broadcast” directed by Chad Swanson.
Best Comedy: “Clue on Stage” directed by Charlet Ringwald.
Best Drama: “The Pillowman” directed by Blake Recknagel.
Best Musical: “Mary Poppins” directed by Catina Sundvall.
Best Show: “Mary Poppins” directed by Catina Sundvall.
