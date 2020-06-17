Oklahoma band debuts music video shot in Enid

Oklahoma husband and wife duo, The Imaginaries, had a new music video to their single “Revival” make its network TV debut Wednesday, featuring locations in Enid and other parts of Oklahoma.
Portions of the video were filmed at Simpson’s Old Time Museum and Railroad Museum of Oklahoma.
The video has been described as “O Brother, Where Are Thou?” meets “Bonnie and Clyde.” It shows The Imaginaries, Shane Henry and Maggie McClure, on the run after quitting their outlaw lifestyle to live up to their true calling of spreading their newfound message of love, faith, perseverance and positivity through their music.
"'Revival’ is a spiritual song about finding hope and salvation,” the couple said. “Our faith has an impact on our everyday lives and in our songwriting.”
“Revival” has several biblical references in it, according to the couple.
The video was selected to be screened at Oklahoma’s virtual deadCenter Film Festival last weekend along with a free outdoor screening of the video during the Okie Shorts Mixtape Screening at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City that night.
“Revival” also was selected to be screened at Tokyo’s Lift-Off Film Festival later this month.
The release dates for more upcoming singles and their debut album will be announced later this year.
