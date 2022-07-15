ENID, Okla. — “Lucky Stiff” is a dream that has finally come to fruition for Mitch Lyon.

“This is the third time I’ve put in for it,” Lyon said before rehearsal Wednesday. “It finally got picked, and I’m really excited for it because it’s something I’ve loved.”

Not only was the third time the charm for Lyon, this is also his third time directing a show at Gaslight Theatre.

+5 REVIEW: Gaslight's 'Lucky Stiff' is zany, musical fun A corpse, a hapless Brit, a box of diamonds and host of individuals bent on grabbing $6 million is a recipe for a whacky comedic musical that is this month’s presentation by Gaslight Theatre.

It’s also unique in that a dead character — played by Kian Ogg — is at the center of the plot.

“The biggest thing is there’s a dead character the entire time, which is played by a person,” Lyon said. “So you have a dead person on stage 90% of the show and he has no lines or anything because he dies (very early on).”

Lyon said during the years he had asked for the go-ahead for the show, he had contemplated who would be willing and able to sit in a chair for hours and just not do anything or react to anything.

“But Kian, he is really great at it and he looks dead,” Lyon said, laughing. “That’s the awesome thing. You look at him and he looks dead and he doesn’t respond and he’s so good doing it. He’s way better than I expected.”

Chad Swanson, who plays the character of Harry Witherspoon in “Lucky Stiff,” said it’s his first time playing a lead in a musical in 20 years. He is cast with his wife, Charlet Ringwald, who plays Annabel Glick, a representative of a dog home in Brooklyn.

“I like the fact that she’s very driven, she’s very passionate about the dogs and I actually worked at Enid Animal Welfare, so I kind of understand a lot of what she’s talking about, so I have a real-world connection with the character and her passion and her cause,” Ringwald said.

“In the last show, (Charlet and I) were in love before we ever met, and now we hate each other before we ever meet, so it’s just kind of a fun dynamic there getting to be mean to each other,” Swanson said.

Swanson was complimentary of Lyon’s work as director.

“He has a real vision as a director, he cares about his actors and I think it’s just worth our time to come help him bring his vision to life,” he said.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 15-16 and July 22-23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17 and 24. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for military and $10 for students and may be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56094.