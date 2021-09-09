Beau Jennings, Oklahoma singer and songwriter, will perform Saturday night, Sept. 11, at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. as a part of the new Museum After Dark series of events. The Heritage Center will remain open until 9 p.m.
Museum After Dark events were created to make Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center more accessible to the working public.
“We wanted to create a regular, monthly opportunity to make the Heritage Center open and available after regular business hours for people to come and experience all that we have to offer. It’s hard for working people to visit museums when we close at 5 each evening,” said Heritage Center Director Jake Krumwiede.
“Not only do we want to create the opportunity for people, but we want to incentivizing them, too. Each month, we are featuring some sort of extra experience to go along with the extended opportunity,” Krumwiede said.
On Saturday, the Heritage Center is continuing “Village Sounds,” which is a three-part music series taking place during Museum After Dark from August through October. Village Sounds is a chance for visitors to explore Oklahoma history and culture from the perspective of Oklahoma-based musicians.
Jennings is a Norman-based singer and songwriter for Beau Jennings & The Tigers after years of fronting Brooklyn-based Americana rock band Cheyenne. Jennings recorded an album and a music-based documentary in 2015 titled, “The Verdigris: In Search of Will Rogers,” which explored the history and impact of Oklahoman Will Rogers. The documentary aired across the United States on PBS.
Also featured at Museum After Dark on Saturday is the opening of the new exhibit “Thrift Styles,” which explores the reuse of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects and illuminates how the “upcycling” of these bags mutually benefitted 20th century consumers and businesses. With 41 works from patterns to garments, it serves as an example of past ingenuity that can inform today’s efforts toward sustainability. As a part of the Museum After Dark event, heritage seamstress Marna Davis will do demonstrations in the gallery and talk to visitors about how hand-made clothing was made. Davis will be doing demonstrations 5-7 p.m.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located a 507 S. 4th. For more information, call 580-237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.