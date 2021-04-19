ENID, Okla. — Matthew West, like many other musicians, faced uncertainty during 2020.
When the effects of the pandemic started to become fully felt and his tour was abruptly canceled, the contemporary Christian artist’s first thought was, “I’ve got to get home to my family.”
“My first thoughts weren’t about my career, they were about my family,” West said.
The year 2020 is over, and while America and nearly every country around the world still is grappling with the pandemic, 2021 is presenting West the opportunity to share hope through his music once more.
West’s “Truth Be Told Tour” makes a stop in Enid at 7 p.m. Thursday at Stride Bank Center. Rather than a full band show, it’ll be an acoustic concert.
For West, it’s a time to take his music back to the beginning, when it was just his words and a guitar.
“It feels like ... I don’t know how to describe it, maybe just a more intimate experience with the crowd, and a different connection with the audience as well,” he said.
West’s tour is named after one of his No. 1 singles, a song that he says “haunts (him) in a good way.”
“It’s a song about being honest, not pretend(ing) about being fine, even when you’re struggling,” West said. He added that even the guy singing it needs to be reminded of the words sometimes.
But most of all, West said 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic have given him clarity on what matters the most.
That’s making the most out of the one life we have, he said, as well as remembering who’s in control.
“I may not be in control of my circumstances, but there’s still peace in me knowing who’s in control,” he said.
The other No. 1 song off West’s most recent album, “Brand New,” also holds special meaning for him. It’s called “The God Who Stays.” West finds the song extremely pertinent to today’s times of social distancing.
“There’s One who you can always count on to be close to you no matter what,” he said.
West, a five-time Grammy nominee and multiple American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner, will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid. Tickets are $25, $39, $55 and $79, and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, the center’s box office or by calling (855) TIX-ENID.
