ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center has opened a temporary art exhibit for its new featured artist.
The exhibit, titled “Home on the Range,” features art by Dallas Mayer, a resident of Hooker who has been painting since she was 17.
Mayer owns and operates a studio in Hooker, where Thursdays are open studio days when she also teaches.
She said she thanks her mother for encouraging her art and putting her into lessons at the young age. She said she still is learning today, including taking online art classes.
“I’m still learning a lot. I never stop learning,” Mayer said. “I like telling a story when I paint."
She said enjoys painting outdoors and often paints Oklahoma nature.
Mayer learned about the Heritage Center during her time as a board member of Oklahoma Historical Society, reaching out the curator Amy Johnson to put the exhibit together.
The Heritage Center features yearly art exhibits by local and regional artists, and Mayer’s Oklahoma roots run deep. Mayer’s great-great-grandparents came from Kansas in 1893 for the Cherokee Strip Land Run, and her family has been in Oklahoma ever since.
The exhibit will be open until July 30, but those hoping to meet the artist can do so 6-8 p.m. July 23, when she will be holding a live painting demonstration.
To see some of Mayer’s work, go to her website at https://ranchpaintings.com/paint ings.php.
