Heritage Center exhibit to showcase farmers

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center will open a new exhibit titled "American Farmer," on Sept. 1.
The exhibit showcases 45 images selected from the works of photographer Paul Mobley. As he traveled across the United States, Mobley set out to capture the soul of the country’s farm communities by highlighting enduring rural traditions, family, integrity, close connections to the land and hard work. The resulting images are a series of portraits of farmers in their local settings, exploring how their day-to-day work affects the world. "American Farmer" will be on exhibit at the Heritage Center through Oct. 20.
Mobley is an American photographer whose career is grounded in his Midwestern roots. The book "American Farmer: The Heart of Our Country," with text by Katrina Fried, contains his photographic portraits of farmers from 35 states.
Visitors to the Heritage Center will need to maintain social distancing throughout the galleries and are required to wear face masks during their visit. Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located a 507 S. 4th St. in Enid. For more information, call (580) 237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.