Hedges silent movie 2021

ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma’s only speech and hearing nonprofit is hosting a silent movie night to raise funds for speech therapy classes, scholarships and renovations.

Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center will host its third annual Silent Nite on the Town at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Gaslight Theatre. “Battling Butler,” a 1926 comedy film starring Buster Keaton, will be the main event. Those attending also will be able to participate in a raffle and a silent auction.

“These movies are just generally goofy,” Hedges Executive Director Carmen Ball said. “It’s good for the entire family.”

Ball said the event originally was inspired by the desire to do something that hadn’t been done before. Hedges needed to raise funds to keep speech therapy prices low but also wanted to host an event that related to the organization’s mission, Ball said.

“Silence is golden, but only if it’s your choice,” she said. “A silent movie night fits in with our mission of communication.”

The raffle and silent auction of donated items will include a pearl and diamond necklace donated by Enid’s Jackson Jewelers, a birthday party for 10 donated by 4RKids and several themed baskets.

Tickets for the event will be available at the door or can be bought ahead at Hedges, 2615 E. Randolph.

hedges pic

Kim Tinius, AUD CCC-A at Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center, places headphones on Darci Dennis in the testing room in this February file photo. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

Tickets cost $15, $25 for two or $40 for a family of four.

Each ticket purchased comes with one raffle ticket, and additional raffle tickets can be bought for $10 for three tickets or $20 for 10 tickets.

There also will be a cash bar and snacks available to attendees.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Wolfe is an intern reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Jazz? Send an email to jwolfe@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you