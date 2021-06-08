ENID, Okla. — Northwest Oklahoma’s only speech and hearing nonprofit is hosting a silent movie night to raise funds for speech therapy classes, scholarships and renovations.
Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center will host its third annual Silent Nite on the Town at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Gaslight Theatre. “Battling Butler,” a 1926 comedy film starring Buster Keaton, will be the main event. Those attending also will be able to participate in a raffle and a silent auction.
“These movies are just generally goofy,” Hedges Executive Director Carmen Ball said. “It’s good for the entire family.”
Ball said the event originally was inspired by the desire to do something that hadn’t been done before. Hedges needed to raise funds to keep speech therapy prices low but also wanted to host an event that related to the organization’s mission, Ball said.
“Silence is golden, but only if it’s your choice,” she said. “A silent movie night fits in with our mission of communication.”
The raffle and silent auction of donated items will include a pearl and diamond necklace donated by Enid’s Jackson Jewelers, a birthday party for 10 donated by 4RKids and several themed baskets.
Tickets for the event will be available at the door or can be bought ahead at Hedges, 2615 E. Randolph.
Tickets cost $15, $25 for two or $40 for a family of four.
Each ticket purchased comes with one raffle ticket, and additional raffle tickets can be bought for $10 for three tickets or $20 for 10 tickets.
There also will be a cash bar and snacks available to attendees.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m at Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence.
