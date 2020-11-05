Hairball brings the hits to Enid

Imagine being able to hear Motley Crue, KISS and Queen live, all at one show.
Bass player Brian Hollenbeck and Hairball bring those famous artists and many others to audiences across the country, and they will bring that very same experience to Enid's Stride Bank Center on Friday.
Hollenbeck, who goes by HBK, has been with Hairball about a year and a half, but said he's been familiar with the guys in the group for quite a while.
"This is every kid's dream, who picks up a guitar, to get to go play in front of a large audience of screaming fans, playing the music they love," he said.
HBK is one of six members of the group. There's him, a guitar player and a drummer who stay on stage throughout the show, and then three singers who rotate in and out.
"I like to think of it as what you might think of a Vegas-like revue of a bunch of different people ... if a Vegas revue and an '80s rock concert had a baby, it would be Hairball," he said.
And during this show, the hits keep coming — whether it's Van Halen, Journey or AC/DC.
"You get a highlight reel of all these artists in concert, all in one show, all wrapped up in one two-hour extravaganza," HBK said. "We bring all the staging lights, video screens, smoke, and everything you would get in any other rock show, you have that all with us."
The year 2020 has been a difficult one for the music industry, as COVID-19 has shut down live concerts and venues around the world. Hairball performs 120 to 130 shows a year, HBK said, so the situation is no different for them.
"We came off the road, I think it was about March 15 — we were down in Daytona, Fla., at the time, and we were off until the first week of August. ... With an average of 120 to 130 shows a year, we're lucky to have more than four days off at any one time," HBK said. "To have five months, almost, [off], that was a long break. We did a lot of stuff online to kind of stay engaged with fans and to kind of pass that time. We were lucky to get to go out through August and September and do some ... stuff. We were lucky to be able to play.
"It's a weird thing. We all want to be safe, we all want to do what we need to do to get through this, so we can return to some kind of normal. But on the flip side, we do want to play if we can and if we can be safe. Because this is what we do. This is our livelihood, and it's hard ... this has really hit the entire entertainment industry hard. I think we all feel very fortunate to get to do the playing that we have this year.
"We're happy to get to be in Oklahoma on Friday. It's a reminder of what a gift and what a privilege it is that we get to go out and do what we do. It really is."
Hairball performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid. Tickets are $29 and seating will be socially distanced. Section 204 will be reserved for those wearing masks. Tickets can be purchased by going to stridebankcenter.com, by calling 855-TIX-ENID or visiting the box office.
For more information, go to hairballonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.