ENID, Okla. — Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, 2023, for The Beach Boys – synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon — as the group returns to Enid and Stride Bank Center Saturday, Sept. 30.
“As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history,” according to a press release announcing the event.
Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” in 1961, dozens of the band’s releases have been chart toppers, including “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”
The Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers also were honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history, according to the release.
The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band. This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.
