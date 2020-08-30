Gaslight Theatre held its annual awards banquet, The Charlie Awards, on Saturday night. Actors, actresses and others were awarded for their accomplishments: The winners were:
Gene Riggs Technical Award: Blake Recknagel
Gene Nash Memorial Scholarship: Baylee Fitzgerald
Outstanding Teen: Jersey Garrett, Teegin Hacker
Best Ensemble: “Little Shop of Horrors” – Venson Fields, Matthew Houston, Harrison Lyon, Lorinda McDaniel, Brigitte Goulart and Brooklyn Phillips
Best Cameo Actor in a Comedy: Alex Johnson – “One Man, Two Guvnors”
Best Cameo Actress in a Comedy: Lori Coleman – Phil the Gator in “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel”
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy: Emily Nelson – Dolly in “One Man, Two Guvnors”
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy: “Lane Gavitt – Alan Dangle in “One Man, Two Guvnors”
Best Actor in a Comedy: Jason Maly – Sandy in “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel”
Best Actress in a Comedy: Mary Porter Pickering – Rachel Crabbe in “One Man, Two Guvnors”
Best Comedy: “One Man, Two Guvnors”
Best Cameo Actor in a Drama: Evan Chermack – bellboy in “No Exit”
Best Cameo Actress in a Drama: Jersey Garrett – Fiona in “The Giver”
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama: Lily Loughman – Lily in “The Giver”
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama: Tim Johnson – Mike Talman in “Wait Until Dark”
Best Actor in a Drama: Teegin Hacker – Jonas in “The Giver”
Best Actress in a Drama: Tiffany Harvey – Susan Hendrix in “Wait Until Dark”
Best Drama: “The Giver” – directed by Catina Sundvall
Best Cameo Actor in a Musical: Anthony Caranza – Ebenezer in “Scrooge! The Musical”
Best Cameo Actress in a Musical: Lorinda McDaniel – Berenstein, Luce and Snip in “Little Shop of Horrors”
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical: Chad Swanson – voice of Audrey II in “Little Shop of Horrors”
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Maddy Mae Billings, Charlet Ringwald, Emily Nelson – The Trio: Ronnette, Chiffon and Crystal, “Little Shop of Horrors”
Best Actor in a Musical: Blake Recknagel – Seymour Krelborn in “Little Shop of Horrors”
Best Actress in a Musical: Baylee Fitzgerald – Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors”
Best Musical: “Little Shop of Horrors” – directed by Mitch Lyon
Best Play: “Scrooge! The Musical” – directed by Ginny Shipley
