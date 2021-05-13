ENID, Okla. — Young performers will get a chance to climb Jack’s famous beanstalk as they learn the ins and outs of the theater this summer.
Applications are due Friday to register for Gaslight Theatre’s annual children’s drama camp program, which runs through June and will culminate in performances of “Jack and the Beanstalk,” by Kathryn Schultz.
Elementary-aged children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade can attend the camp, which runs 8 a.m. to noon weekdays at the theater, at 221 N. Independence.
Children will participate in acting, singing and dancing classes, as well as learn the basics of auditioning, set design, construction and costuming. Older students also will learn about lighting and set design.
Again this year, the camp will include only one morning session, in a change from previous years’ two half-day sessions.
“It worked out better to do it the same way this year too,” said Charlet Ringwald, incoming theater board president.
Age groups also will be staggered this summer for camper and staff health and safety, continuing last year’s camp’s COVID-19 protocols.
Tuition is $300 for all four weeks of camp, with a $100 deposit due upon enrollment. The balance is due June 4. Full and partial scholarships provided through private donations are available but limited, according to the theater.
Parents or guardians also will be responsible for providing basic garments and shoes for performances such as dark pants and shoes. Costumes will be provided by the theater.
Camp director Catina Sundvall said she’s looking forward to doing another show from Art Reach, a program that allows children “to collaborate on the whole experience.”
“Working with them is a lot of work but worth every early morning and late afternoon,” Sundvall said.
Both the camp and scholarship applications can be downloaded online at Gaslight Theatre’s website, www.gaslighttheatre.org.
For more information, contact the box office at (580) 234-2307, Gaslight Theatre on Facebook or Sundvall at clsundvall@icloud.com.
Children sixth through 12th grade can join the theater’s teen program.
“Jack and the Beanstalk” is one of several shows Gaslight will produce this summer, as it ends its 2020-21 season with Shakespeare in the Park’s “Julius Caesar,” at Government Springs Park, and the Green Day musical “American Idiot,” at the theater.
Auditions for the latter production are set for this weekend, with sign-ups still available online.
