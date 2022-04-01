First Friday 2 AE

Enid High School senior Kevin Ashline puts the finishing touches on his sidewalk chalk art outside Settlers Brewing Company, where he and other students in the EHS Art Club were drawing during First Friday in downtown Enid April 2, 2021.

 Alexander Ewald | Enid News & Eagle

April 1-7

EVENT [Friday]

First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Monthly event during first Friday of the month includes live music, food trucks, grand opening of the Sugar High art installation, and much more. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.

EVENT [Saturday]

Corvettes of Enid Expo XXX, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chisholm Trail Coliseum, 111 W. Purdue. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children under 12. For more information, call (714) 357-7025.

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Historical characters will be present in the Humphrey Heritage Center during the event held the first and third Saturday of the month. For more info, call (580) 234-2307.

THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]

'Puss in Boots,' 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Presented by Gaslight Children's Theatre. All tickets are $5. For more information or to get tickets, go to https://www.gaslighttheatre.org/puss-in-boots.html.

EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]

'All Aboard: Examining the Orphan Trains,' open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Exhibit examines how orphans used trains to migrate from the eastern U.S. to the west. Available with regular museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

April 8-14

EVENT [Friday-Saturday]

Hospice Circle of Love Spring Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Hospice Circle of Love, 314 S. 3rd. For more information, call (580) 234-2273.

EVENT [Saturday]

Superhero Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, Meadowlake Park North. Presented by NW Oklahoma Early Childhood Coalition. Free lunch 11 a.m. to noon, plus putt-putt golf, paddle boats, ice cream, petting zoo, face painting and Enid fire truck and SWAT vehicle on hand. Additionally, superheroes such as Captain America, Wonder Woman, Batman, Captain Super Tooth, Sparky and others will appear. Children are encouraged to dress in their favorite superhero costume. 

EVENT [Saturday]

Mega Promotions Tour's Monster Trucks, 7 p.m., Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. For more information or tickets, go to https://www.megapromotionstour.com/events/enid-oklahoma.

EVENT [Saturday]

Caribbean Nights: Youth and Family Services of North Central Oklahoma 11th annual gala, 6-11 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Food, casino-style gaming, live and silent auctions, dancing and more. Attendees should wear their best Caribbean attire. Tickets are $75 per person. To purchase, go to www.yfsenid.org, or call (580) 233-7220.

EXHIBIT [Thru May 8]

Sugar High, 220 N. Washington. An immersive art installation that envisions people surviving on sugar and instant gratification. Admission is free. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to sugarhighenid.com.

EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]

April 15-21

EVENT [Saturday]

History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Re-enactors from Enid's past will be in the Humphrey Heritage Village, where visitors can learn of our area's history. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.

EVENT [Saturday]

Vance Spouses' Club Charity Auction: Midnight Masquerade, 6:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased at https://vsc.yapsody.com/event/index/627846/2022-vsc-charity-auction.

EXHIBIT [Thru May 8]

EXHIBIT [Thru June 4]

THINGS 2 DO

Railroad Museum of Oklahoma

702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051

Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.

Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center

507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students. 

Simpson’s Old Time Museum

228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998

Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Admission is free.

Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.

Midgley Museum

1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265

Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.

Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center

616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children

Dillingham Memorial Garden

5th & East Oklahoma

Open 24/7

Garfield County Demonstration Garden

316 E. Oxford

(580) 237-1228

Open 24/7

Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.

 4RKids Mini Golf

710 Overland Trail

(580) 237-7888

www.4rkids.com/minigolf.html

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

 

Moose Lodge Bingo

302 E. Purdue

(580) 237-7779

Doors open at 5 p.m. Mondays, with Early Birds beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.

Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.

