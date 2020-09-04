ESO to present 'A Tribute to Motown'

Enid Symphony Orchestra will present "A Tribute to Motown," featuring Las Vegas-based quartet Spectrum, in a special show, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the gazebo in Government Springs Park.
The male quartet will sing a selection of rhythm & blues hits, accompanied by a studio-sized orchestra of ESO musicians.
The show will include such Motown hits as "Get Ready," "Ain’t Too Proud to Beg," "Under the Boardwalk," "Ooh, Baby, Baby," "I’ll Be There" and "My Girl," among others. Medleys include the songs of the Jackson Five, the Stylistics, the Four Tops and the Righteous Brothers.
“Each season the ESO presents the very finest in pops and classical entertainment," according to an ESO press release. "We’re thrilled to present Spectrum in the beautiful setting at Government Springs Park. With free admission for children ages 12 and under when accompanied by an adult, this is entertainment the entire family can enjoy and afford."
General admission is $20, and VIP seating is $30, included for all ESO season subscribers. Admission is free for children 12 and younger when accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are available online at www.enidsymphony.org or at the gates, which will open at 6 p.m.
Chairs will be available for ESO VIP season subscribers. All others are asked to bring their own lawn seating.
No concessions will be sold at the event, but attendees are invited to bring a picnic dinner or refreshments.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask when not in their seating area, and to maintain social distancing throughout the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.