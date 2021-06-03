ENID, Okla. — Enid’s longtime railroad museum has planned a day of rail yard rides and adventures for its annual open house next week, as it takes the next steps down the tracks.
Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, 702 N. Washington, welcomes Enid area families and community members to its annual fundraising open house, set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12.
The “full day of fun” will include motorized spear rides, hand cart and bike rail rides, face painting by Claudia and tours of the museum’s two buildings and train yard, as well as food and treats.
From 1-3 p.m., local children’s book author Peggy Chambers will read her latest work, “Ian’s Magic,” in the museum’s Little Red Caboose children’s activity car.
Admission donations are $10 per person.
Museum director Edna Campbell said the day would be one big “history class” for visitors.
“We hope for a big time, we hope everybody has fun,” Campbell said. “(Older visitors) seem to really enjoy the history remembering the railroad, and the young ones, they don’t know about the railroads, so they’re learning.”
The late Frank “Watermelon” Campbell, a former railroad conductor, established the museum in 1977 with several other longtime volunteers and board members in the historic Santa Fe Freight Depot.
Multiple cabooses and box cars, as well as a dining car called the Wanda Lee, sit in the museum’s rail yard, while Watermelon and the museum collected more than a million train-related artifacts.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the museum is funded solely on donations from visitors and the community.
It also has received grants meant for project maintenance and repair from several organizations such as Park Avenue Thrift and the city of Enid’s Community Development Block Grant program.
Projects planned include installing a new security and fire alarm systems, air conditioning to the main building, handicap ramps to the Wanda Lee car and two cabooses and sponsorships for several major museum events.
The museum is creating a legacy fund in Watermelon’s honor, as well, to continue operating the museum. Corporate sponsorships will include four annual membership levels: Conductor bronze, at $500; Conductor silver, at $1,000; gold, at $3,000; and platinum, at $6,000.
Campbell died in January — just months shy of his 100th birthday — but his widow, Edna, said she wants her late husband’s legacy to live on in the museum.
She said the museum ideally needs more volunteers for each day it’s open, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“Watermelon spent his entire life on this museum, and I do not want it to close,” Edna Campbell said. “His passion has become my passion. … It’s too valuable of a museum to just shut the doors and have nobody to run it. We’re going to keep plugging, no matter what.”
