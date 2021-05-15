Many Northwest Oklahomans will see some changes in their representation at the state Capitol when new districts become law.
Changes in House and Senate districts come about every 10 years as populations changes are detailed in the U.S. Census. Lawmakers are tasked with redrawing boundary lines to make sure all 101 House districts and all 48 Senate districts have roughly the same population.
Lawmakers held 22 public town hall meetings to discuss redistricting: 18 in person and four online to solicit comments from state residents. The plans were approved by the Legislature in overwhelming votes.
Garfield County residents will see several changes, with the county picking up two new representatives and losing one.
House District 40, currently held by Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, would shrink to include mainly Enid.
House District 38, currently held by Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, would take over North Enid and include roughly the eastern part of Garfield County, as well as a portion of the northwest part of the county.
HD 59, currently held by Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, would include most of Kingfisher County and now also a large part of the southwest part of Garfield County, as well as most of Blaine County, all of Dewey County and a portion of Woodward County. Dobrinski’s district will give up Canadian County to cover the more rural Garfield County.
HD 58, currently held by Rep. Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, would include the extreme western part of Garfield County, as well as all of Woods, Alfalfa and Major counties, and a portion of Woodward County.
But House District 41, currently held by Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, would be essentially cut in half and removed from the Enid area entirely.
The 775-square-mile district currently runs from the northwest and southwest parts of Garfield County, down through a portion of Kingfisher County and includes parts of Canadian and Oklahoma counties. The new district would drop Garfield County, and include only the southeast corner of Kingfisher County, the southwest corner of Logan County as well as the northeast corner of Canadian County and a small part of the northwest corner of Oklahoma County.
In the Senate, Senate District 19, currently held by Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, would continue to include all of Alfalfa, Garfield and Grant counties, as well as a portion of Kay County.
Senate District 27, currently held by Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, would include all of Major, Woods, Woodward, Dewey, Harper, Ellis, Roger Mills, Beaver, Texas and Cimarron counties.
The plans drawn up seem to be reasonable, with more compact districts. We don’t see any really odd-shaped districts. Fears of gerrymandering — the process of drawing districts to favor one party over the other — appear unfounded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.