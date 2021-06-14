Singer and ventriloquist Darci Lynne will bring her national "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They're Not)" tour to Enid's Stride Bank Center on Aug. 28.
She is the youngest winner on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
Tickets start at $29.75 plus applicable fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday in the Stride Bank Center office on the second floor of Convention Hall and online at StrideBankCenter.com.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 28.
