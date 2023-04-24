ENID, Okla. — Multi-platinum country music star Chris Young will perform Friday, July 28, 2023, at Stride Bank Center’s 10th anniversary concert, according to the Enid entertainment venue.
Tickets, which range from $59 to $139, go on sale Friday, according to an SBC press release. To purchase tickets, go to StrideBankCenter.com or the office on the second floor of the center.
Young, a member of the iconic Grand Ole Opry, has accumulated 5 billion on-demand streams, produced 13 career No. 1 singles, completed 24 R.I.A.A. certified projects and earned numerous ACM, AMA, CMA and Grammy nominations as well as wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards, according to the press release.
He is among Billboard’s top country artists of the decade and is an international ambassador for country music, performing to capacity crowds around the world. He most recently has been headlining a tour featuring 13 of his chart-toppers, including back-to-back No. 1s “Famous Friends” and “At The End Of A Bar.” His new tracks released January 13 are “Looking For You” and “All Dogs Go To Heaven.”
Other upcoming events at Stride Bank Center are William Lee Martin, April 29; Little Big Town, May 18; Extreme Dwarfanator Wrestling, June 2; Doug T. Hypno Show and Dinner, June 24; Hell’s Belles, July 22; Oklahoma Tacos & Margarita Festival August 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.