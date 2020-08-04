Comic, game and cosplay enthusiasts gathered at Stride Bank Center for the first day of Enid Comic Con on Saturday.
A wide variety of comic-related interests, from vintage to contemporary, scary to cute, could be explored at the third annual event, which ranged through the event center’s main ballroom and spilled out into the outdoor pavilion for costume contests and demonstrations.
Tabi Slick, originally of Davis, and now of Dallas, was busy Saturday talking to guests about her series of supernatural and urban fantasy novels, “Tompkin’s School,” set in the Arbuckle Mountains.
Slick said she was inspired growing up in Davis, and wanted to set her novels in a familiar place — but with new and supernatural happenings.
“It’s the place where I grew up, and it’s the place where I wanted to set my novels,” Slick said.
She said Enid Comic Con had proved to be a good event so far on Saturday, drumming up interest in her books. And, Slick said, it’s just a fun event.
“I enjoy dressing up, and I love meeting new people and connecting with readers,” she said.
Close by, Honey Dev Cosplay, of Norman, and originally from Hennessey, dressed as Uravity, a character from the Japanese manga series “My Hero Academia.”
Honey Dev said she made her costume with 3D-printing and hand-crafted foam items, recreating Uravity, the superhero version of Ochaco Uraraku, a young Japanese girl who becomes a hero to protect her family.
She said she wanted to portray the virtues of her character for a society that needs courage, kindness and heroism right now.
“I try to be a non-toxic person,” she said, “and I want people to see the good, the light and the fun in everything.”
A few booths down, Mr. Gigglez and Toxic the Clown, the cosplay character names for a couple from Guthrie, were browsing through the art work of Jonathan Hallett, of Salt Lake City, an illustrator for Disney, Netflix, Nickelodeon and EA Sports.
Toxic said she and Mr. Gigglez like to step into their characters — a habit they took up from volunteering with Guthrie Haunts, a group that stages haunted tours in Guthrie.
“We just wanted to come out and show off our costumes,” she said, “and get to meet the other cosplayers — it’s just fun.”
JayCee Clark, owner of Galaxy Props, of Kansas City, Mo., said events like Enid Comic Con give people a chance to meet others of like interests, and to show off skills for which they may have been berated as youth.
“When I was a kid, it wasn’t cool to be a nerd,” Clark said. “Now, you can come here and it’s definitely cool. It’s amazing — the kindness, the people and the fandom — it’s just great.”
Enid Comic Con continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Stride Bank Center.
