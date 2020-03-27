COLUMN: Finding the right sound

It’s hard to find a satisfying pair of headphones these days.
Some are flimsy, some don’t fit and some are just plain awkward.
Back in the good ol’ days of the Walkman cassette player (remember those?), you would get these headphones that were pretty adequate, but nothing to get too excited about. You know the ones — with foam-like coverings over the ears connected by a big piece of plastic. At least you would know pretty quickly if you put them on the wrong way, since many of them were shaped unevenly. Also, there was that pesky cord that you wouldn’t have thought twice about back then, but I bet you would now.
From the ‘90s and then into the 2000s, corded headphones got fancier and fancier. Then came earbuds, which were both nice and extremely frustrating. Nice because they were extremely lightweight and flexible, frustrating because sometimes they wouldn’t even fit into your ear. At least for me.
Apparently one of my ear canals (my right, your left) is smaller than the other, which causes a lot of awkwardness when trying to wear earbuds. Actually, with a few exceptions, none seem to fit at all anymore. Have my ears shrunk? The only thing I really haven’t tried is headphones that clip over your ear. Maybe I ought to give that a try.
Now I don’t really have to worry about any of that, though, after being gifted my first pair of wireless headphones earlier this month. I’m talking the big, over your entire ear ones, the ones you can wear when you really don’t want to hear other people.
Whenever I wear earbuds, I always feel like the sound is stunted and is coming through a straw. But these big headphones make me feel like my body is consuming the entire wonderful experience. I feel there are sounds you can hear more clearly in big headphones than with earbuds. That’s probably also true scientifically speaking.
During this time of social distancing, why not find some new music — and headphones — to enjoy?
