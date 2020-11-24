ENID, Okla. — Christmas in the Village, a celebration of a Victorian Christmas in Humphrey Heritage Village at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, will open Friday.
The event will continue every Friday until Dec. 18. It is open 5-9 p.m.
In order to keep the staff, volunteers and the public as safe as possible, the Heritage Center is creating a different experience for Christmas in the Village this year.
“We know Christmas in the Village is a long-standing Christmas tradition in Enid, but we want to keep everyone as safe as possible," Director Jake Krumwiede. "So, we won’t have any Christmas carolers, pictures with Santa or any other activities that force visitors to share space or crafting supplies. However, we are dedicated to creating a positive Christmas experience for our guests that is as safe as we can make it.”
For only the regular cost of admission, visitors will safely participate in an outdoor, socially-distanced Christmas experience, along with touring the Heritage Center's permanent and temporary exhibit space. In the village, there will be activities for the family, including a make-and-take ornament station, Christmas shopping in the Victorian Christmas store, a chance to write a letter to Santa Claus and complimentary hot beverages.
“This year, we’re excited to offer individually packaged crafts that you can bring home and enjoy with your family,” said Neal Matherne, director of education. “Also, as an official authorized message center for the North Pole, we’ll have letters that can be written to Santa Claus and mailed back to the Heritage Center, that we will forward along to the North Pole just in time for Christmas.”
At 8 p.m., the Heritage Center will start a special program of “Christmas Storytelling” around the village campfire, with special Christmas stories being read by Krumwiede, and stories told by Rick Simpson, of Simpson Old Time Museum and Skeleton Creek Productions.
Admission to Christmas in the Village is the regular cost of admission to the Heritage Center, with children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Members of Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center and Oklahoma Historical Society are admitted for free.
This event is made possible through financial support from Visit Enid. Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located a 507 S. 4th. For more information, call (580) 237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
