ENID, Okla. — Chicago Live in Concert has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Stride Bank Center.
According to a press release from SBC, all tickets for the original April 1, 2020, and Nov. 9, 2020 and May 13, 2021, performances that were postponed will be honored Nov. 10 at SBC, 301 S. Independence.
Those unable to attend the new show date can get a refund at point of purchase until 5 p.m. on March 12, the release said.
Tickets are $126, $100, $86, $70, $56 and $40 and are available at stridebankcenter.com, (855) 849-3643 (TIX-ENID) or at the Stride Bank Center Box Office, on the second floor of the SBC Convention side off Independence, on non-event days and on the Southwest corner of the arena side on event days.
Chicago has been hailed as one of the "most importance bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era" by former President Bill Clinton," an SBC release states. Chicago came in at No. 4, the highest charting American band in the chart’s history, in Billboard Magazine's Top Bands And Duos, and Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.
The band was inducted into the 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — its first nomination, though the band has been eligible since 1994, according to the release. Some of Chicago's hit songs include "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday In The Park," "Feelin' Stronger Every Day" and "Make Me Smile."
Chicago has toured every year since the its beginning, making this year the 54th consecutive year of touring.
Other upcoming events at SBC are the "Savannah Sipping Society," Gaslight Theatre's annual dinner theater fundraiser, Friday and Saturday and Feb. 19-20; Rodney Carrington on April 10; Enid Comic Con on Aug. 7-8; and Ron White on Sept. 4.
