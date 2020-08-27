Tickets are on sale for Gaslight Theatre's Charlie Awards, Saturday at Stride Bank Center's Grand Ballroom.
In addition to attending in person, this year there will also be an option to stream the event for a different price.
This year's Charlies will start with a 7:30 p.m. social hour, followed by the awards ceremony at 8. The ceremony will be hosted by Venson Fields, with entertainment provided by some of the season's musicals, including "Scrooge! The Musical," "Little Shop of Horrors" and "One Man Two Guvnors."
There will also be a $5 ticket raffle with several items available for bidding, including a Gaslight tote bag filled with Gaslight Theatre items, a six pack of tickets, a T-shirt quilt made from shirts from the last season at Gaslight, and a private party by Enid Brewing Co.
Additionally, there will be hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.
The theater will also announce the recipients of the four special Charlie awards: the Ron O'Neal Friend of the Theatre, the Gene Riggs Technical, the "Toddy" and the Gene Nash Scholarship awards.
Cost to attend is $25 through Friday, then $30 at the door. Tickets are available at www.gaslighttheatre.org/2019-2020-charlie-awards.html, or by calling the box office at (580) 234-2307.
For those unable to attend in person, a $10 ticket option is available for an online streaming version of the Charlie Awards.
The Charlie awards were named in honor of Charles Norman Duff, a mainstay of Enid Community Theatre from its inception until his death in 1971.
For a full list of categories and nominations, visit the website above.
