ENID, Okla. — This weekend’s First Friday will mark 15 years Main Street Enid has been holding its monthly celebration to promote activities and businesses in downtown Enid.
Friday’s event is the first evening of music, dining, shopping and outdoor activities held on — you guessed it — the first Fridays of each month through October in downtown Enid.
Main Street Enid Executive Director Natalie Beurlot said she wanted people to remember this month’s First Friday as a time to support not only the partner businesses who participate every month, but to celebrate 15 years of building relationships.
“After a year of uncertainties and not being able to celebrate together, I hope April First Friday kicks off this year’s events with a reminder of how enjoyable it is to experience life together,” Beurlot said. “It’s time we celebrate our accomplishments and how much the downtown district has grown.”
Organized by Main Street Enid volunteers and staff, the events last from 6-9 p.m. and typically feature food trucks, artists and other vendors throughout the double Square. Retail businesses also stay open later than normal offering sales or other special events.
The COVID-19 pandemic ended First Fridays before they even started last spring when the city’s emergency declaration prohibited large gatherings.
When they returned in July, Main Street didn’t have vendors and live music and put other health precautions in place to follow recommended social distancing protocols.
MSE Assistant Director Charlet Ringwald said vendors again won’t be present this month on the courthouse lawn, partly due to COVID and to bring focus to the rest of downtown.
April’s First Friday would be especially “art-focused,” she said during a Main Street Enid board meeting several weeks ago.
Artists and makers will be 100 N. Independence and 100 W. Randolph, and students from Enid High School and Chisholm High School will make sidewalk chalk art around downtown. Donated proceeds at their tables will go to their art classes.
Food trucks from Okie Dokie Dogs, El Monchis Snack’z, My Baby Can Cook and Casserole Kitchen will be spread out throughout the downtown area, as well.
“People forget there are two districts on the double Square, so we want people to remember they are there,” Ringwald said.
Live music will be sprinkled at locales and businesses throughout downtown, including in the Breezeway walkway area, Sunny Souls, Boho Teepee, The Office Bar, Enid Brewing Co. & Eatery, Settlers Brewing Co. and the building at 104 N. Independence.
Fly Fitness Studio will hold a “Rebel” fitness music class with rock music and drumsticks on the courthouse lawn.
Gaslight Theatre members will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the theater’s current building at 221 N. Independence. A block party will include live music and performances, along with information about its capital campaign fundraiser.
Both the theater and the music store Finger Pickin’ Good, at 215 N. Washington, will have block parties.
Public Library of Enid and Garfield County, at 120 W. Maine, will have its Giant Scrabble game outside, as well as art kits to decorate free gnomes inside.
Program coordinator Margo Holmes said each gnome will have its own name and a backstory and will be hidden at city parks once a week this summer. People will get to keep the gnome if they find it, then take and post a photo on social media.
No. 5 Findings, at 218 W. Randolph, will have a studio for shoppers to paint potted cactus rock cactus from 6-8 p.m.
Enid Axe, which will sell T-shirts, will have a throwing station trailer, as it has at several other recent events downtown this season.
Corvettes from the Enid Corvette Club will be parked along the west side of the Garfield County Court House. The club will hold a drawing for an ATV.
For more information about First Friday events, visit www.mainstreetenid.org/first-friday.html.
