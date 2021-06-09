If You Go

SCHEDULE

Friday - VIP ONLY 4:00 PM - Gates open 5:00 PM - VIP Meet & Greet w/ John Schneider 5:30 PM - On-stage Music: Jimmy Dormire and Local Artists 8:00 PM - Stand On It Movie

Saturday - All Entry 8:30 AM - VIP Gates Open 9:30 AM - General Admission /Car Show - Gates Open 11:00 AM - Celebrity Autograph Signing 1:00 PM - On-stage Music: Local Artists, Keith Burns, Cody McCarver, John Schneider 6:00 PM - Hot Laps on racetrack 6:30 PM - National Anthem w/ John Schneider 7:00 PM - Racing Begins

Sunday - All Entry 8:30 AM - VIP Gates Open 9:30 AM - General Admission/Car Show Gates Open 10:00 AM - Cowboy Church 1:00 PM - Enduro Race / Filming of Fiona The Fiero in Fearless.