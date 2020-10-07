ENID, Okla. — Drama teacher Linda Outhier was giving several of her actors some tough love Monday night for not following Enid High School’s mask requirements — they must be worn at all times except when on stage during a performance.
Several students kept saying they’d forgotten their masks before rehearsal, saying they’d left them in their cars or at home.
“You don’t come to school without a mask, that’s silly!” Outhier said, after sending one girl to her desk to find a cloth mask in a drawer. “You guys … you gotta do better.”
The director then went to sit several rows up from the floor-level stage, wearing a shirt reading “Drama queen” and a headset connected to the tech booth, taking notes in her binder as rehearsals went on.
The cast’s 20 students had been rehearsing in the “black box theater” for about six weeks now, as well as the four student crew members running lights and tech. The theater normally has a capacity of 125, but will allow only 48 in following CDC social-distancing guidelines, Outhier said.
Outhier said she wanted to “celebrate plays” to christen the high school’s new venue with a pair of minimalist, comedic one-act plays — “15 Reasons Not to Be in a Play” and “The Audition” — set to open Thursday at EHS as “An Evening of One-Acts.”
“And when I knew we’re always going to be fighting quarantines and potentially getting sick, I wanted to do pretty easy, low staging,” she said Monday, as her actors one after another asked her questions about costumes, said they loved a zebra print bag, asked about when a blackout would occur and so on.
Outhier said she’d find out Wednesday if one student was going to be out for opening night.
Enid Public Schools on Tuesday reported two EHS students in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, while 90 more are in close-contact quarantine — the latter figure by far the highest at school sites.
One girl had trouble remembering her lines during “15 Reasons,” repeatedly breaking character and saying, “I’m so sorry.”
“She was gone for two weeks,” Outhier said after the girl finally got her lines in one scene.
That play follows an ensemble listing — obviously — 15 reasons one shouldn’t be in a play, from early traumas with drama teachers to global climate crises to just being shy. Wearing solid color shirts and black pants, actors count up to the next reason and then carry around black stage boxes as set pieces to rearrange the stage.
“It gives a creative outlet for kids … teenagers,” senior Jersey Garrett said before rehearsal.
“Jersey’s the Boomer-est of kids,” teased fellow cast member Teegin Hacker, a junior.
The production’s other play, “The Audition,” follows another ensemble of high school students going through the motions of casting a high school musical, with Garrett and Hacker playing the theater’s new director and her stage manager, respectively. Each student details their own personal struggles, hijinks and stories — a one-act, age-appropriate variation on the musical theater classic “A Chorus Line,” which the students are coincidentally performing.
Junior Charlee Malloy has a touching solo scene playing the high school girl Soleil, who struggles with wanting to be popular but also march to her own beat. For her costume, Malloy wears a large sport coat embroidered and painted with various cartoons, which she said she found and painted herself.
“It’s hard being this vulnerable in front of people, so it’s not something I exactly enjoy,” she said after rehearsal, her mask now on. “But it’s so rewarding at the same time because it’s not something I’ve gotten to do before.”
The shows are set to run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, with two matinees at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling the high school and asking for Outhier at (580) 366-8300. Tickets cost $3 for students and $5 for adults.
