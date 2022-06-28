A state program helping income-eligible families with their summer cooling utility bills now is available.
Oklahoma State Department of Human Services is accepting online applications for the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Applications are accepted online at www.OKDHSLive.org.
LIHEAP is offered two times a year for winter heating and summer cooling, along with the Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP), which is offered mid-March, and life-threatening crisis assistance, which is available year-round.
Eligible households already receiving assistance through OKDHS can be pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP for the summer cooling period, which means they do not need to complete an application. Households that are not pre-authorized but currently receive assistance through OKDHS have been notified by mail and should apply online.
Only one payment per year, per household is allowed for the summer cooling program. LIHEAP payments made on behalf of eligible households must be applied to the primary source of cooling or to reimburse for the actual cost to purchase or repair cooling equipment up to $150. “Household” is defined as individuals using one utility meter or energy source.
Native American households may apply through OKDHSLive.org or through their tribal nation. Tribal households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.
The maximum monthly gross income allowed per household size is:
• 1 person: $1,396.
• 2 people: $1,888.
• 3 people: $2,379.
• 4: $2,871.
• 5: $3,363.
• 6: $3,855.
• 7: $4,347.
• 8: $4,839.
People applying for each program should have the most recent cooling bill information for their home and utility supplier, as well as their ID, Social Security number and verification of income. For more information and to apply for benefits, visit OKDHSLive.org.
