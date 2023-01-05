Northern Oklahoma College is taking enrollment for its wind technician and process technology programs for the spring semester.
Classes begin on Jan. 17, with online, online live and in-person options. Both programs are designed for working students to allow them to pursue their degrees while continuing to be employed.
“Students have opportunities to interact with professionals currently working in the industry and have opportunities to participate in research and real-world projects,” said Frankie Wood-Black, division chair for Engineering, Physical Sciences and Process Technology.
She said relationships with wind energy companies like Enel Green Power, which provides scholarships for wind energy students at NOC put the school in a unique position to allow students to gain the skills needed to pursue careers in this industry.
According to Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Oklahoma is fourth in the U.S. for wind energy employment.
The wind program at NOC has seen many of its students gain employment in the industry prior to completing their degree programs, according to information provided by the school.
Wood-Black said that even though the program is relatively new, NOC has been able to work with the employers and industry to provide opportunities, and that will only improve as NOC and its wind partners work to ensure students are ready for the workforce.
Because of this involvement, NOC has been able to allow those currently employed in the industry to pursue their education while staying at work, she said.
There still is time to enroll for spring, and scholarships are available. For more information, contact Wood-Black at Frankie.woodblack@noc.edu or call (580) 628-6440.
